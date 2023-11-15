Box Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Is Box.co.uk refurbished stock? Box offers a refurbished outlet store but all other items on sale are brand new. Make sure to check where you're browsing on its website to ensure you're buying new rather than refurbished. Items are clearly labelled so you know what you're buying.

Is Box legit? Yes. While Box isn't as big a name as Amazon, John Lewis or other retailers, it's a reputable registered company that has predominantly positive reviews online. It's safe to purchase from the site, although it's always advisable to buy with a credit card for extra protection.

What couriers do Box use? Box uses a mixture of Royal Mail, DHL and DPD to deliver its items. DPD and DHL will give you a one-hour time slot once your item is out for delivery, while Royal Mail will deliver throughout the day. Tracking is available for both services.

Is there free delivery? If you spend £50 or more at Box, you get free next day delivery via DPD or DHL with the aforementioned one hour time slot. Anything under £50 incurs a £2.95 postage cost and will be sent via Royal Mail so it takes between three and five working days. If you want an item to arrive before midday or before 10.30am, there is an additional charge of £5 or £15 to get the item at the specific time.

How can I contact Box? Box can be contacted via email or phone. Its email address is salesteam@box.co.uk while you can phone 0121 202 0000 during traditional working hours to ask any questions you may have.

Does Box have a price match policy? Box has its own price match promise where the company will "try [its] best to match all prices in the UK including cashback, discount and offer codes". It won't price match auction sites such as eBay but for everything else, you can complete the online price match form and you'll be contacted within four working hours to confirm if Box will match the price.

Can I visit the Box showroom? Box used to have a showroom for collecting orders or viewing products. Based in Birmingham, it closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns and hasn't reopened since. The only way to buy through Box is to use its website.

What's the cut off time for next day delivery? For most products, you can order up until 5pm to still get next day delivery. For certain items, Box also offers Supersonic delivery which is its name for items that can be ordered up to midnight and still be sent out for the next day. There aren't many of these items but it's worth double checking if you need to order something at the last minute.

Hints and Tips

Check Box deals: Box regularly has a deals section with discounts on a wide range of products. You can shop by department so if you have something specific in mind, you can browse that way. Discounts are generally on a wide range of products from TVs to laptops, gaming desktops, soundbars, and other accessories. For the most part, the tech is slightly older than the latest options but still high quality.

Consider buying refurbished: On the Box outlet store, you can buy graded and refurbished products for much less than new. These products still have a full 12 month warranty and they've been quality checked by qualified technicians. The only difference is that they've either previously been owned briefly or they're returns so they're technically not new. The outlet store explains why the product is there, such as if the box has been open, or what grade quality it is. You'll be told if there are signs of use or if the item is as good as new.

Sign up for the Box newsletter: Annoyingly, signing up for the Box newsletter doesn't get you a 10% off code like some retailers offer, but it does give you access to exclusive offers. Simply put, there's no harm in signing up for it and you may get a heads up on a great deal before most other people spot it.

Check for holiday related sales: Box, like other retailers, tends to launch sales during popular times of year such as Christmas and Black Friday. In 2022, for instance, it offered up vouchers worth up to £100 depending on what you purchased during the run up to Christmas. It's worth looking out for future deals such as these to save big on any similarly big purchases you intend on making.