Microsoft seems to have fixed Windows 11’s horrible SSD slowdown bug – kind of

Windows 11’s latest update has fixed a persistent bug with SSD slowdown for many users, according to a new report – though sadly, the gremlin is still hampering the drives of some folks.

Windows Latest has the story on this one, claiming to have heard from multiple readers that the August cumulative update for Windows 11 has done the trick, and that it believes the SSD bug has been ‘largely resolved.’

As we’ve seen, this bug has been hanging around for some time. It first made its presence known back in March 2023 (courtesy of the cumulative update for that month), and in every update for Windows 11 since then, we’ve seen further reports of the problem (or complaints that it still hasn’t been cured).

As Windows Latest notes, they observed that SSD performance improved with the optional (preview) update for Windows 11 in July, and that this has now been released as the full cumulative update for August.

And now, readers of the tech site have been saying that the SSD bug is resolved for them.

One reader wrote: “In the world of DevOps, I/O performance is king. After the March update, it was like driving a sports car with a clogged fuel filter. This recent August update has fixed NVMe SSD problems for us, but it has also shed light on the need for Microsoft to improve its quality assurance processes.”

Another commented: “I manage a fleet of systems, and the sluggish SSD issue from the March update was a glaring anomaly. Had to provisionally look for third-party solutions just to keep things moving. With the August update now deployed across the board, I see consistent disk performance across our devices. Grateful for the fix, but it’s a reminder of how crucial thorough testing is before rolling out any software updates.”

However, as mentioned, not every user has the cure provided with the August update, and some are still lamenting slower than normal SSD speeds.

For example, this Redditor tells us: “For me it isn’t fixed yet, but the most frustrating thing is that Microsoft never [acknowledged] if this issue even exists or not. So we never know if they fixed it or not. But if it doesn’t exist then many of us wouldn’t have the issue right? What I am noticing is that less people are complaining about it in the recent updates so maybe it’s fixed for some.”

Analysis: Microsoft must do better

This bug has been a seriously annoying one, and as we’ve seen recently, there’s been an outpouring of complaints about the fact that it has persisted since March, and Microsoft – while acknowledging bug reports relating to the issue – has not said anything publicly about a solution.

That latter part has definitely compounded frustrations here, as if it wasn’t bad enough that even the best SSDs have been reduced to something more akin to a snail’s pace with this glitch, Microsoft’s lack of communication has been inexcusable, really.

So, the good news here is that the bug is apparently mostly fixed. The bad news, on the other hand, is that some folks are still affected, and Microsoft still hasn’t filled us in with any comment regarding what’s going on here.

We can but hope that the remaining users still suffering at the hands of this bug find their SSDs are once again up to speed with September’s update, but who knows. It’d definitely be nice to hear from Microsoft about why this bug has been such a problem (evidently), and that it’ll finally be put to bed in the immediate future.