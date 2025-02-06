Google Chrome's Incognito mode is now more private in Windows 11 - and it's all thanks to Microsoft

A new discovery highlights Microsoft's efforts in improving privacy while in incognito mode on Chrome

The clipboard history is no longer saved on Cloud Clipboard

Media previews of content viewed in incognito are hidden

Microsoft has been under pressure from many PC users (including myself) lately due to the litany of issues that Windows 11 24H2 has introduced - but for once it seems to have done something I, and others, approve of.

As highlighted by Windows Latest, one of Microsoft's previous updates disabled Google Chrome from saving clipboard history when browsing in incognito mode on both Windows 11 and Windows 10. It was previously possible to copy your content to the Cloud Clipboard, which allows you to cut and paste across devices on the same Google account, but this negated what incognito mode is used for.

While Chrome is Google's software, it didn't stop Microsoft from stepping in to make this change. If you're copying sensitive private data, it's not entirely ideal for users, especially since it's easy to forget you've done so.

The update also applies to viewing videos while in incognito on Chrome - normally, adjusting the volume from your keyboard (particularly on Windows 10) would display what content is being viewed with its title as a media preview. With this change, it now shows 'a site is playing media', making incognito work the way it's intended and allowing people to browse in privacy.

Now, just please fix Windows 11 24H2...

I'm pleased Microsoft has seemingly gone out of its way to ensure user privacy while using the clipboard - but I'm also hoping 24H2 can finally be rid of its issues soon.

I'm aware that it takes time to update and identify bugs , but I won't pretend it isn't frustrating when new patches seem to introduce new issues. Since it's clear Microsoft is slowly shifting its users away from Windows 10 for Windows 11, it's only right that the operating system is in top-tier shape.

For both desktop and handheld gaming PCs, we can only hope that this is the case - handheld PC gaming is quickly growing, and I'd hate to see more complaints and frustrations thrown around regarding Windows 11's functionality when Valve has SteamOS, which feels like it's getting more popular by the day...

