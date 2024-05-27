The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop is an impressive laptop boasting Windows 11 Pro, and it's $200 off for a limited time.

Dell's popular Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a fantastic consumer laptop that has received significant upgrades over the years, keeping it at the top of prosumers' lists. Now, Dell has included a brand new CPU that offers a vast performance upgrade from the previous model, and they have included Windows 11 Pro, providing more business performance and feature options than ever before.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has a built-in fingerprint reader, a 16:10 touchscreen display, an integrated 1080p webcam, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, an SD Card slot, and an HDMI port.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 deal at Dell

Get $200 off the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop: This limited-time offer offers $200 off when you buy through Dell's website. The final price with the discount is $899 for the Windows 11 Pro, 16GB memory, and 1TB SSD storage. Dell offers smaller discounts for lesser builds as well if you don't need all that power under the hood of your 2-in-1.

In our Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 review, we gave the laptop a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, and it is well deserved. This transformable laptop starts at a great price, performs well for the majority of users, has a great battery life, and is sleek and beautiful in form—oh, and it's a touchscreen, too. What more can you ask for in a laptop? The fact that this laptop can be so accessible while still including Windows 11 Pro shows just how capable this laptop is. It beautifully bridges the gap between consumer and professional, creating a near-perfect prosumer device.

If you are looking for a great device to do just about anything well, The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 would be a great choice. This laptop is even great if you are simply looking for a great deal made better thanks to the $200 off being offered right now directly through Dell.