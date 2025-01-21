WhatsApp's new new music status updates take me back to my MySpace and MSN Messenger days

WhatsApp will let you pick songs from Instagram's music catalog

Audio length will depend on the kind of status you're sharing

Tracks will link to your Instagram profile, if you have one

WhatsApp and other Meta services are quite good at taking inspiration from their rivals, so for example Instagram launched its CapCut rival Edits on the same day that the US was expected to ban CapCut as part of the wider TikTok ban. But its latest addition isn't from a current rival, and while it's partly inspired by a feature Instagram has, it's also a real blast from the past. The emo past.

If you're very online and a certain age, you'll remember when MySpace used to let you display specific songs on your profile, or when we used "What I'm Listening To" in our MSN Messenger statuses to show how cool/tortured/whatever we were.

Soon, you'll be able to share songs with your WhatsApp status updates.

This is glorious news if, like me, you're a member of the passive-aggressive community. Instead of saying how you feel, you can get music to do it for you.

The new feature isn't official yet, but it's been in testing for a few months and is appearing for some users of the latest beta version of the app. As WABetaInfo reports, it gives you the ability to share music tracks as status updates.

The new music icon looks like a note and appears just to the left of the crop, sticker, text and markup icons. Tapping it opens up the WhatsApp music catalog, which is the same one you can access in Instagram. It's good, extensive and updated regularly: my band added music to the various streamers last week, and the songs are in Instagram's catalog already.

The length of your musical selection will depend on the kind of status update you're doing. For video, the music will last as long as the clip does; for photo statuses, you're limited to 15 seconds.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As with Instagram, you'll be able to move the selector to pick the specific (and, perhaps, very pointed) part of the song you want others to hear, and tapping on the track will ask you if you want to see the other person's Instagram profile.

As yet we don't know when the new feature will come to the main app, but given that it's appearing for some beta users it's likely to arrive within the next few weeks.