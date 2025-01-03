I'm getting married in 2025 – these 5 apps and websites have helped me plan the big day

It's finally happened: the big question has been asked, someone's got a ring on their finger, and wedding bells are on the horizon. Congratulations! Enjoy that engagement bliss while you can because now comes the hard part: actually organizing the thing.

I got engaged on Christmas Day 2023 and we're tying the knot in October 2025. We've been planning since shortly after the engagement, but the list of things to still do is as long as my arm. Fortunately, I've found some great apps and websites that have made wedding planning easier.

From the big stuff, like working out your budget and venue, to the niggly details, like where Auntie Gladys and Uncle Tim will sit, this collection of websites will help you with inspiration, finding suppliers, sticking to your budget and timeline, and even that annoying table plan.

The best part? Most of these websites are free to use and are available as apps, too. So, grab a prosecco, it's time to start planning your big day.

1. Hitched

Hitched was my go-to app from day one and has helped me find some of my key suppliers. This website/app is free to use and is great for all-round wedding planning.

Its supplier catalog allows you to easily research venues, photographers, florists, and more in the area you need, and message those you're interested in. I also like that it gives a rough price and whether a supplier is "Premium," so you know to avoid them if you're on a budget. The only caveat is that a supplier needs to be signed up with Hitched to appear, so in some regions, you may get less choice.

In addition to its list of suppliers, Hitched also offers a budget planning feature that estimates the costs of some suppliers, inspiration resources, including ideas and tips, and forums for you to ask for advice or share your own.

What I love most about Hitched, though, is its customizable wedding planning checklist, which lays out a rough timeline of when you should tick off key tasks, and its table planning feature.

The table planning feature is brilliant and allows you to create your guest list, input the number of tables and chairs, and then drop and drag your guests around so you can visualize the room – so, you can see where there are gaps or issues.

2. Bridebook

Top wedding planning tips 1. Join local wedding social media groups Along with the websites here, I've also found Facebook groups useful for wedding planning. I joined a Northern Ireland wedding group that's been very helpful in finding suppliers not listed on the above sites and getting advice from other brides. There's a myriad of wedding groups out there, but I advise joining one for the UK region you're getting married in. 2. Use a mixture of websites (with added Excel) You don't need to use just one of these websites or apps to plan your wedding. I've found it's best to mix them up and use the features I find most helpful from each, but to have one master Excel sheet that keeps all the most important details together. 3. Enjoy it! I shouldn't have to say this, but wedding planning should be exciting. Remember to take a breather regularly and remind yourself that, ultimately, you're marrying the person you love at the end of this.

Bridebook is one of the most popular wedding planning websites in the UK - and it's easy to see why. This free website/app is more personalized than Hitched and seems to have a few more suppliers in its catalog.

When you first sign up, you're asked questions about your "wedding vision" and the vibe you're going for. The site then suggests suppliers that match your style, but you can ignore this and look through the full supplier catalog. Once again, the suppliers need to be signed up to appear.

Bridebook offers similar features to Hitched, including the supplier catalog (with rough prices), an inspiration section, a timeline checklist, a guest list organizer, and a budget calculator.

I find its budget calculator and guest list planner more helpful and detailed than Hitched, but it's a shame there's no table planner. I also find its checklist timeline a bit too optimistic, as it suggests I research my venue in January 2025 - just nine months before my wedding in Ireland.

Other than this, Bridebook is well worth checking out for big-picture planning.

3. Say I Do

If, like me, you dread sending out invites and sifting through RSVPs, Say I Do could help. This site lets you create a customized wedding website to send to your curated guest list and easily manage their RSVPs.

While several of this site's features, including the customized website, guest list and RSVP manager, and digital save the dates, are available for free, there are a variety of paid packages available to suit your needs.

These packages range from the £40 Standard package, which includes the free features plus the ability to collect guest's dietary requirements and contact details, to the £77 Platinum package, which does all the above but also includes a seating planner, wedding QR codes, the ability to ask specific questions of your guests and to send digital invitations.

As digital invites may stump some of your older guests, we plan to send printed invitations with our Say I Do wedding website's custom QR code included, so our more tech-savvy guests can RSVP digitally, but grandad can reply via snail mail if he prefers. We can then manage all RSVPs using the site, along with any specific guest requirements and details.

4. Pinterest

While many of these sites help to alleviate wedding planning stress, Pinterest allows you to bask in the excitement. Pinboard is a social media site that lets you explore and create your own (well) pinboards! It's the perfect place to get wedding inspiration, and I've used it to browse ideas for wedding dresses, bridal hair and makeup, and general wedding aesthetics.

You can create your own wedding board for everything or multiple boards that cover specific things like wedding flowers or bridesmaids' dresses. The more you add to your board, the more suggestions you get for similar pins.

Don't worry about anyone getting a look at your ideas either, as you can make your boards private so that only you see them.

5. Etsy

Like Pinterest, you've likely heard of Etsy . This marketplace for independent sellers is great for hand-crafted wedding products, including wedding favors, stationery, and decor.

For personalized, slightly different wedding touches, Etsy is a goldmine. I've found it particularly helpful for stationery like wedding boards, guest books, table plans, and cake toppers.

Plus, there are some great coloring and toy packs to keep kids entertained.