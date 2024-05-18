NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, May 19 (game #77)

News
By
published

Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:

If you're looking for an easy Strands puzzle today, then read on, read on… because that's exactly what you'll get. Frankly, I'd be amazed if you needed my clues, but you'll find them below anyway, because I'm helpful like that. 

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Your Strands expert
Marc McLaren
Your Strands expert
Marc McLaren

Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.

NYT Strands today (game #77) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… ✨🔥🌹💀🤩👀💐

NYT Strands today (game #77) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today?

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOCK

MOTE

FIRES

STARE

STRUT

QUOTE

NYT Strands today (game #77) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

Pictograms

NYT Strands today (game #77) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First: left, 4th row

Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #77) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 77 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #77, are…

  • EYES
  • FIRE
  • SKULL
  • ROSE
  • SPARKLES
  • BOUQUET
  • STARSTRUCK
  • SPANGRAM: EMOJIS
  • My rating: Easiest word puzzle in the history of word puzzles
  • My score: Perfect

I don't really get what the point of this was. The theme is a good one; emojis are fun, I use them often, they make for a good Strands puzzle. But, but, but, BUT, BUT… why give away the answers in the theme clue? Why, Mr and Mrs NYT, would you do that? The entire game simply because an exercise in saying what you see. There were ways to avoid this. Maybe just have one emoji as the clue, and challenge people to find various emoji words in the grid. But this was so easy as to be pointless.

As you might expect, I spotted EMOJIS, the spangram, immediately, then ticked off the others one by one with a minimum of fuss. The whole thing took me about one minute. One minute I'll never get back.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 18 May, game #76)

  • DIVIDE
  • MULTIPLY
  • CALCULATE
  • SUBTRACT
  • DERIVE
  • SPANGRAM: MATHEMATICS

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

Marc McLaren
Marc McLaren
Global Editor in Chief

Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).