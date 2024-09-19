Hardcore Wordle fans can now play the puzzle game in VR on their Meta Quest 3

Here’s one you weren’t expecting – if Wordle isn’t interesting enough for you anymore in plain ol’ 2D you can now take it into virtual reality with the dedicated Meta Quest 3 Wordle app (it’s also playable on the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro).

It’s completely free to download, and you can try it out right now. We’ve given it a go – even using the new app to solve Wordle today – and in a word the experience is ‘fine.’

The app works with zero hiccups, though there’s nothing special about this VR experience that warrants the move to 3D – it’s just Wordle floating on a window in a void.

More annoyingly, there’s also currently no way to link this with your account to keep your stats in sync across the VR and web-based version. So if you translate to VR Wordle you’ll lose your streak.

Perhaps some updates will arrive to the app in the future that expand its scope, but for now it’s simply one of those free VR oddities that isn’t super exciting – because it’s neither amazing nor awful.

Wordle | New York Times Games - YouTube Watch On

A puzzling addition

Instead of Wordle there are a couple of alternative (though not free) puzzle games I’d recommend in VR.

The Last Clockwinder is easily my favorite VR puzzler, not least because its challenges require the perfect combination of using your brain to find a solution and your dexterity to make that solution come to life. Its story can be solved without too much difficulty, but the real fun comes from finding the optimal ways to grow and process fruit with as few robot minions as possible.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then there’s the I Expect You To Die series, a trilogy (so far) of humorous James Bond-inspired VR escape rooms. Every entry is a delight and definitely worth picking up – especially if you can get them bundled together during a sale.

I also recently tried The Exit 8 VR, a horror-lite VR game of spot the difference that’s actually pretty darn hard. It is a tad unsettling at times but there’s no unavoidable jump scares, so even if you aren’t a huge horror fan this is one to check out.