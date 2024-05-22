Watch this: Marvel's first trailer for its immersive Apple Vision Pro app just landed

Have an Apple Vision Pro and wish you could fight alongside Marvel superheroes and potentially battle against villains like Thanos? Well, Marvel Studios is granting you your wish and will allow you to open portals with a twist of the hand and even take part in battles.

What If…? – An Immersive Story, which combines augmented and mixed reality, arrives on the Apple Vision Pro as an app on May 30, 2024. Furthermore, it will be free for a limited time, and we’re all getting our initial look at it courtesy of the first trailer drop.

If you’ve watched What If…? on Disney Plus or have seen a Marvel film, you’ll likely be right at home. As the trailer shows, “The Watcher” will be life-size in your living room, asking for your help to battle variants from across the Marvel universes and even search for various Infinity Stones with the help of myriad spells courtesy of Master Wong.

Thanks to vibrant, clear 4K displays on the Apple Vision Pro and the advanced camera setup, you’ll be transported and fully immersed into worlds from the Marvel universe, as well as see elements like portals and characters appear in your home space. The teams at Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have also tapped into the various capabilities of Vision Pro and will employ eye and hand tracking.

From the trailer, the experience looks quite fun. It will likely be a major hit with Marvel fans who have the Apple Vision Pro headset – plus, it’ll be free for a limited time. As What If…? – An Immersive Story is the first immersive story from Disney Plus, it will feature characters, storylines, and even locations from the show and introduce new ones.

The story will last a full hour, and there might be some replayability as it seems to be taking the path of a choose-your-own-adventure, with various storylines you might end up playing through.

Pricing and Availability

Marvel Studios What If…? – An Immersive Story will launch on May 30, 2024, exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro.

It'll be a separate app to download from Disney Plus and will be "a free app for a limited time," according to the release. You'll need the $3,500 (around £2,750 / AU$5,270) spatial computer from Apple as well, of course.