Android XR comes out swinging with our first look at Samsung Project Moohan, but the VR headset just makes me want AR glasses more

We've got our first proper look at Samsung's Project Moohan

MKBHD has shown us Android XR fetaures too

Gemini looks like it would be awesome on AR glasses

Thanks to a video on his YouTube channel, MKBHD, Marques Brownlee has given us our best look yet at Samsung and Google’s VR headset prototype Project Moohan – and the Android XR platform as a whole. It does some exciting stuff, but there’s some important questions (*cough* price *cough*) that we still need answered.

Starting with the hardware, and we got to see some key headset design details – though bear in mind that this design of this prototype might not match that of the consumer version set to launch later this year. As it stands, though, similarities with the Apple Vision Pro go beyond the device’s silhouette.

There’s no over-the-head strap, but rather a single Meta Quest Pro-like adjustable strap round the back. Brownlee says that this, combined with the differently shaped facial interface, means that it's comfortable without one (unlike the Vision Pro).

Just like Apple’s headset, the device relies on an external battery pack. One difference here is you can connect the USB-C cable into either the official battery or any battery pack you choose (although there may be risks if you use an unofficial pack). I was expecting this subtle design upgrade; it allows you to decide if you want a sleeker pack or a bulkier battery with a much longer battery life, based on your needs.

I Tried Samsung's Secret Android XR Headset! - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of the Meta Quest Pro, Moohan borrows its optional light blockers. These add-ons allow you to block out light for a more immersive VR experience. Alternatively, you can take them off to see more of your actual surroundings – ideal for mixed reality, as you have a better connection with the real world.

On that topic, the mixed reality quality looked solid, though it’s hard to say too much on it as Brownlee appeared to be in a very bright room (an ideal environment for MR) and as I’ve seen first-hand with the Meta Quest 3 headsets, the recording of your passthrough cameras is higher quality than what the wearer experiences. So we’ll have to test it first hand to understand how good it is for mixed reality.

Lastly, we learnt Project Moohan lacks your typical VR controllers and instead relies solely on hand tracking (sort of – more on that in a moment). This could change, but the hand tracking seemed reliable enough. It closely matches the hand tracking style used by Meta’s Quest headsets, which has you reach out to touch and point a little more than the Apple Vision Pro. This should help app creators port their XR apps from Meta systems to Android XR.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meta could face some competition (Image credit: Meta)

Gemini is made for AR glasses

This is a good point to segue into software. Brownlee focuses on Android XR’s Gemini integrations, which in fairness seem neat.

This XR version of Gemini Live is just as smart as your smartphone version, with many of the same features – you can talk to it, and it can even take inspiration from the real world around you. Brownlee demoed one interesting trick, where he held up a book to the headset’s cameras and asked it “Can you take me to here?” To which Moohan responded “Sure, that looks like Wadi Rum in Jordan” before opening up the Google Maps app at the rough location of where the picture was taken (even Rainbolt isn’t able to escape the AI uprising).

It also comes with in-built circle to search, allowing Brownlee to use the AI to try and search the web for examples of the shoes he was wearing or of the art on the wall in the room. He also highlighted how Gemini allows you to open up apps with your voice, which makes for a less physically taxing way to interact with XR.

Overall, though, I’m a little disappointed. Gemini is a fun include for the device, but I could see it working a lot better on glasses compared to a headset – as you’re unlikely to be walking around with Moohan on in your day-to-day, unlike AR smart glasses. The other software teases – XR versions of existing Android apps – didn’t light my world on fire either.

Android XR smart glasses would be fantastic with Gemini (Image credit: Meta)

This is where the Apple Vision pro fell down. It’s not showing us much more utility from Moohan than your regular smartphone and pair of the basic smart glasses such as the Xreal Air 2s, which project your screen in front of you.

That said, it's still early days. Samsung and Google might still be able to convince XR developers to create exclusive and more meaningful uses for Moohan that your other devices can’t mimic. Obviously a lot of this critique hinges on Moohan’s price – which Samsung is remaining tight lipped on. If that changes, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.