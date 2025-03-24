Working on the move? Adobe's Photoshop on iPhone app makes it easy to get creative on your phone

Whether you're working on social posts, school projects or side hustles, these days you need the freedom to be creative on your mobile devices, not just your desktop computer. Fortunately, Adobe Photoshop grants you the flexibility to work on your latest creations anywhere, any time.

The free Photoshop on iPhone app seamlessly integrates with Photoshop on the web, meaning you can always reach for the nearest device and easily pick up where you left off. Photoshop on iPhone puts the power of Adobe Photoshop in your pocket, rather than expecting you to switch back to your computer to access those advanced features which can help you create something special.

Photoshop on iPhone free features

(Image credit: Adobe)

The free features of Photoshop on iPhone can help you unlock pro-level creativity, such as letting you add, remove, adjust and combine content like images, graphics and text. You can also tap into the vast library of free Adobe Stock assets that are available via the Photoshop web plan, combining them with your own creations to produce amazing one-of-a-kind visuals, without compromising on precision or resolution.

Reaching for your iPhone doesn't mean sacrificing great Photoshop features such as precise selection tools, unlimited layers and masks. You've got nine selection tools at your disposal, including Quick Select Brush and Lasso for accurate cutouts and edits.

When working with layers, you can take advantage of 27 blend modes along with the ability to create and edit masks. You can also remove, replace or recolour any part of an image by selecting it using the intuitive Tap Select tool. Advanced removal tools like the Spot Healing Brush let you fix blemishes in seconds.

All these powerful free features are available on the iPhone in a mobile-friendly design that makes Photoshop more accessible and easier to learn than ever before. Thanks to full-resolution editing, you can import and export images while preserving fidelity and image quality.

You can even make advanced edits in Photoshop, then bring your cloud PSDs into Adobe Express and Adobe Fresco, or even edit Adobe Lightroom photos in Photoshop on iPhone.

Photoshop Mobile & Web plan features

(Image credit: Adobe)

For those wanting even more control and precision, Adobe's Photoshop Mobile & Web plan unlocks access to exclusive extra features. It also grants you access to the full Photoshop on web experience, so you can seamlessly transition any project from your phone to the browser, for more precision and control on a larger screen.

There's no need to shuffle your Photoshop PSD files between devices, as seamless cloud sync ensures that your creations are automatically shared between your phone and the web.

The Photoshop Mobile & Web plan also makes it even easier to work on files, thanks to advanced selection tools like intelligent Object Select, Adjust Selection and Magic Wand.

Taking things to the next level, you also gain access to professional-grade retouching tools like Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, Lighten & Darken, Generative Fill and Generative Expand which all make it simple to clean up areas and make targeted adjustments.

The AI-powered Generative Fill makes it easy to remove unwanted elements, replace backgrounds or even add new objects to get the perfect result every time. Clone Stamp helps you hide unwanted objects by cloning areas of an image, while Content-Aware Fill seamlessly fills areas of an image with content sampled from other parts of that image.

When your masterpiece is complete, you can export assets for a broad range of print quality possibilities and use additional file formats like PSD, TIF, JPG and PNG.

Get Adobe Photoshop on iPhone | $12.99p/m or $99.99 per year



For just $12.99p/m (or $99.99p/a with an annual plan) you can unlock full access Photoshop on iPhone, iPad and Photoshop on the Web, ensuring you're never too far from unlocking your creative potential. The Mobile & Web plan also gifts you 100 GB of cloud storage and 100 Generative AI credits per month, allowing you to leverage Adobe's AI tools for creative enhancements.

The combination of Adobe's free Photoshop on iPhone app and the Photoshop Mobile & Web subscription ensures that you've always got powerful content creation tools at your fingertips. You can easily get to work anywhere, any time, to produce professional-looking results that are certain to impress. Click here to learn more about Adobe Photoshop on iPhone.