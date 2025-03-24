Working on the move? Adobe's Photoshop on iPhone app makes it easy to get creative on your phone

Deals
By published

Seamlessly access your Photoshop files across both your phone and the web so your latest creations are always at your fingertips

Adobe Photoshop on iPhone
(Image credit: Adobe)

Whether you're working on social posts, school projects or side hustles, these days you need the freedom to be creative on your mobile devices, not just your desktop computer. Fortunately, Adobe Photoshop grants you the flexibility to work on your latest creations anywhere, any time.

The free Photoshop on iPhone app seamlessly integrates with Photoshop on the web, meaning you can always reach for the nearest device and easily pick up where you left off. Photoshop on iPhone puts the power of Adobe Photoshop in your pocket, rather than expecting you to switch back to your computer to access those advanced features which can help you create something special.

Photoshop on iPhone free features

Adobe Photoshop on iPhone plan features

(Image credit: Adobe)

The free features of Photoshop on iPhone can help you unlock pro-level creativity, such as letting you add, remove, adjust and combine content like images, graphics and text. You can also tap into the vast library of free Adobe Stock assets that are available via the Photoshop web plan, combining them with your own creations to produce amazing one-of-a-kind visuals, without compromising on precision or resolution.

Reaching for your iPhone doesn't mean sacrificing great Photoshop features such as precise selection tools, unlimited layers and masks. You've got nine selection tools at your disposal, including Quick Select Brush and Lasso for accurate cutouts and edits.

When working with layers, you can take advantage of 27 blend modes along with the ability to create and edit masks. You can also remove, replace or recolour any part of an image by selecting it using the intuitive Tap Select tool. Advanced removal tools like the Spot Healing Brush let you fix blemishes in seconds.

All these powerful free features are available on the iPhone in a mobile-friendly design that makes Photoshop more accessible and easier to learn than ever before. Thanks to full-resolution editing, you can import and export images while preserving fidelity and image quality.

You can even make advanced edits in Photoshop, then bring your cloud PSDs into Adobe Express and Adobe Fresco, or even edit Adobe Lightroom photos in Photoshop on iPhone.

Photoshop Mobile & Web plan features

Adobe Photoshop on iPhone features

(Image credit: Adobe)

For those wanting even more control and precision, Adobe's Photoshop Mobile & Web plan unlocks access to exclusive extra features. It also grants you access to the full Photoshop on web experience, so you can seamlessly transition any project from your phone to the browser, for more precision and control on a larger screen.

There's no need to shuffle your Photoshop PSD files between devices, as seamless cloud sync ensures that your creations are automatically shared between your phone and the web.

The Photoshop Mobile & Web plan also makes it even easier to work on files, thanks to advanced selection tools like intelligent Object Select, Adjust Selection and Magic Wand.

Taking things to the next level, you also gain access to professional-grade retouching tools like Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, Lighten & Darken, Generative Fill and Generative Expand which all make it simple to clean up areas and make targeted adjustments.

The AI-powered Generative Fill makes it easy to remove unwanted elements, replace backgrounds or even add new objects to get the perfect result every time. Clone Stamp helps you hide unwanted objects by cloning areas of an image, while Content-Aware Fill seamlessly fills areas of an image with content sampled from other parts of that image.

When your masterpiece is complete, you can export assets for a broad range of print quality possibilities and use additional file formats like PSD, TIF, JPG and PNG.

Get Adobe Photoshop on iPhone | $12.99p/m or $99.99 per year

Get Adobe Photoshop on iPhone | $12.99p/m or $99.99 per year

For just $12.99p/m (or $99.99p/a with an annual plan) you can unlock full access Photoshop on iPhone, iPad and Photoshop on the Web, ensuring you're never too far from unlocking your creative potential. The Mobile & Web plan also gifts you 100 GB of cloud storage and 100 Generative AI credits per month, allowing you to leverage Adobe's AI tools for creative enhancements.

View Deal

Adobe is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)

The combination of Adobe's free Photoshop on iPhone app and the Photoshop Mobile & Web subscription ensures that you've always got powerful content creation tools at your fingertips. You can easily get to work anywhere, any time, to produce professional-looking results that are certain to impress. Click here to learn more about Adobe Photoshop on iPhone.

See more Computing Deals
TOPICS
TechRadar Australia
Read more
Three iPhones on a red and orange background showing the new Photoshop app
Photoshop gets its most powerful free iPhone app so far – with a mix of classic tools and Firefly AI
A hand holding a phone showing a photo of a musician being edited in the Photoshop for iPhone app
I'm a Photoshop pro – here are 5 things I love about the new iPhone app and 3 things I don’t
Adobe Photoshop AI tools in action
What is Adobe Photoshop: Everything we know about the image editor’s AI tools
Adobe Fresco running on an iPad Air
Best drawing app of 2025: top tools for sketching on tablets and phones
Adobe Sensei
What is Adobe Sensei? Everything we know about Adobe's AI platform
Shooting with a Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphone
I shot and edited this photo with my Samsung Galaxy Ultra and Adobe Lightroom Mobile – here's how you can get pro results with just your phone
Latest in Software
AI hallucinations
We're already trusting AI with too much – I just hope AI hallucinations disappear before it's too late
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset
Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
A phone showing a ChatGPT app error message
ChatGPT was down for many – here's what happened
A woman sitting in a chair looking at a Windows 11 laptop
It looks like Microsoft might have thought better about banishing Copilot AI shortcut from Windows 11
ChatGPT app on an iPhone
5 things you should ask ChatGPT today – oh, and 1 you should never ask it!
Hume AI
What is Hume: Bring emotional understanding to AI-generated voices
Latest in Deals
Hisense U7N Prime Day 2024 deal image
The Hisense U7N was one of the best TVs I tested in 2024, and it just had its price slashed at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 on a purple background with text saying price cut.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the earbuds I love and they're down to their lowest price this year
LG C3 deal image on blue background
Woah – LG's C3 OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever for March Madness
Apple iPhone 16 on orange background with big savings text overlay
You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro Max without a trade at Verizon right now - with one minor catch
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
More about software
AI hallucinations

We're already trusting AI with too much – I just hope AI hallucinations disappear before it's too late
Girl wearing Meta Quest 3 headset interacting with a jungle playset

Latest Meta Quest 3 software beta teases a major design overhaul and VR screen sharing – and I need these updates now
The iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

5 things I want from the iPhone 17 – or I’m out and back to Android
See more latest
Most Popular
Walmart Big Savings Week sale deals on a blue TechRadar background
Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is live on TVs, patio furniture, iPads and grills – here are 22 deals I'd add to my cart
Amazon Prime Day deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts early – shop the 22 best deals on Fire TVs, Echo, Blink Doorbells, and more
Hisense U7N Prime Day 2024 deal image
The Hisense U7N was one of the best TVs I tested in 2024, and it just had its price slashed at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 on a purple background with text saying price cut.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the earbuds I love and they're down to their lowest price this year
1Password tax season hack landing page
Get your passwords secure this tax season— 1Password is offering a 25% discount on its individual plan
LG C3 deal image on blue background
Woah – LG's C3 OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever for March Madness
Apple iPhone 16 on orange background with big savings text overlay
You can get a free iPhone 16 Pro Max without a trade at Verizon right now - with one minor catch
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip on red background with lowest price text
Apple's powerful MacBook Pro just dropped back to its lowest-ever price
Best Buy deals
Best Buy's huge week-long sale is ending soon - shop 41 deals on TVs, MacBooks, cheap laptops and more
Nikon Z8 camera in the hand with 4-axis screen pulled out
We think the Nikon Z8 is the best hybrid camera for pros and it just hit a record-low price