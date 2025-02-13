Solo creator? Adobe Creative Cloud’s AI tools now make crafting content easier than ever

For solo creators, crafting first-class content for personal or professional use can be a daunting task in 2025, requiring you to be broadly versed in a huge range of creative disciplines, from video and image editing to illustrating, document creation and social media. Fortunately, Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite of apps has everything you need to create amazing content, and many of these class-leading tools now have integrated AI features that help make them both easier to use and more powerful. The addition of AI throughout Adobe Creative Cloud not only helps with productivity, but also opens up new creative possibilities. Here are some key examples of how AI is transforming Adobe’s creative suite.

Adobe Acrobat

Adobe Acrobat is a powerful PDF tool, allowing you to create and edit PDF files. AI Assistant turns things up a notch by introducing one-click summaries, whereby the document or documents you’re viewing will be summarised into one short paragraph to give you a clear idea of the purpose of the documents. You can even ask an AI chatbot questions about the content you’re reading, such as quickly and easily comparing two documents to find immediate differences, which can prove invaluable when preparing for client meetings, for example. Adobe’s AI Assistant will even reference where it found the information so you can confirm for yourself.

Adobe Express

Adobe Express benefits enormously from the AI Assistant upgrade. Adobe describes Express as the ‘create-anything’ app, and with AI, that’s never been truer. Whether you want to create engaging social posts, promotional flyers or images for that t-shirt printing side-hustle you’ve always told yourself you’d start, Adobe Express can make it happen. A few simple prompts is all it takes to generate images and text styles, with the tool returning several variations for each prompt so you can pick the perfect one.

Adobe Photoshop

Photoshop is one of the most widely used Adobe apps, so it should come as no surprise to learn it’s also been on the receiving end of an AI boost. The Generative AI tool within the latest version of Photoshop offers a number of different functions. These include Generative Expand, which enlarges your images beyond their original borders and fills in the canvas to seamlessly match them. Generate Background does what it says, creates new backgrounds for your images, while Distraction Removal can identify unwanted elements in pictures (such as people or wires) and remove them at the click of a button.

Adobe Premiere Pro

It’s not just static images that benefit from AI in Adobe Creative Cloud, but videos in Premiere Pro too. Standout features include Media Intelligence, which lets you search your footage by location, colours and even shot type to find exactly what you’re looking for without having to scroll for hours on end. Generative Expand works in a similar way to the Photoshop version, insofar as it can add frames or lengthen ambient audio. Speaking of audio, AI can also be used in Premiere Pro to clean up dialogue to ensure it’s crystal-clear and easy to understand.

