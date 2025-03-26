Discord's game overlay has seen a complete revamp - I've tried it, and it's one of the best updates ever

Discord's new update has introduced a new game overlay along with UI color settings

The new game overlay allows users to view friends' streams and video chat while in-game

It's a solution for gamers with single-display setups to stay in touch with friends

Since there is a lack of competition in social apps for gamers, Discord is the one platform that most rely on for communicating with friends online, which arguably isn't the best circumstance considering the current negative consensus against its Nitro paywall and recent limitations of features. However, a new update has arrived that might place Discord back in users' good books.

In a new video on YouTube (available below), Discord announced a brand new, significantly overhauled game overlay that will allow users to access a number of the app's features while gaming, without ever needing to leave the open game window. It's a big upgrade from the original overlay (now referred to as the 'Legacy Overlay'), which only featured the name tags of users in an active server in any corner of the screen, along with access to quick text chatting.

Now, Discord has maintained the basic name tag feature while adding innovative features in a new 'action bar' - like soundboard and call controls, a video chat window for users on camera, and the same for streaming, all in one place. This allows you to watch multiple streams and engage with friends via the game overlay. It's important to note that the quick text chat function has seemingly been removed, instead replaced by the notification window (which gives you the option to reply to messages).

Essentially, this is a game-changing feature that could go a long way in helping users keep all their activities on one screen without needing to Alt-Tab between programs. Most importantly, Discord claims the performance impact streaming had on games is now gone, as streaming now uses a new rendering method that utilizes the Discord client to keep the action rolling for friends.

Introducing the NEW Discord Game Overlay - YouTube Watch On

It's not perfect, but it's definitely a fantastic start

For gamers like me, Discord is an essential part of enjoying games while keeping in touch with friends. While it has its ups and downs - notably the random bugs during server calls - this is probably the best update to the platform I've seen in a while.

I no longer need to keep my TV connected to my PC to watch streams from friends while I'm gaming, as I can easily do this on the same screen now. My worry was that streams would be too disruptive to my gameplay, but thankfully, the windows can be resized at will, which is absolutely ideal for intense and competitive gaming sessions.

It certainly isn't perfect right now: the option to reply to texts via the notification window is missing the option for emojis, and it's the new game overlay is only functional in games when it should have an option to choose different applications that aren’t recognized by Discord (I know it's called game overlay, but still).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, it's a great start to a very much-needed overhaul for the popular PC gaming app, and the great thing is that many of the omissions I've mentioned will likely be added through future updates. I just need one more thing: Discord, allow deafened users in servers to access the soundboard. Please?