Samsung Galaxy Book 4 leaks tease specs, more AI and a launch within weeks

Have a look at our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review and you'll see that we were very impressed with the ultrabook that Samsung pushed out in February – and now we're hearing more about what's coming with the Galaxy Book 4 series.

We're expecting five models – the Galaxy Book 4, the Galaxy Book 4 360, the Galaxy Book 4 360 Pro, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra – and it's specs for the Ultra model that have been posted by tipster @Tech_Reve (via Notebookcheck).

The entry-level Ultra configuration will apparently comprise an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 6GB packed in for good measure. The screen apparently runs at a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels (a 16:10 aspect ratio), at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It's the processor that's the key upgrade from the entry-level Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, and a more advanced and expensive Galaxy Book 4 Ultra – with a Meteor Lake i9 inside it – is said to be arriving around the middle of next year.

Breaking News: The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra has appeared on a Chinese microblog.Product Specifications: Samsung SDC4188 DisplayScreen Resolution: 2880×1800120Hz display with touch functionalityIntel Core Ultra7 155H Processor32GB Memory1TB SSDNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB pic.twitter.com/VPtOZl9M0cDecember 4, 2023 See more

Coming very soon

Speaking of launch dates, it seems that we won't have to wait until February for these laptops. That's the month that the Galaxy Book 3 launch happened, but the rumor is that Samsung isn't waiting around to bring out its new range.

As per Yonhap News in South Korea (via SamMobile), we're actually going to see these new laptops this month, December 2023. Samsung is no stranger to moving around product launches, but that means the Galaxy Book 3 series will only have been on sale for 10 months or so.

The same report says these laptops are going to be marketed as 'AI laptops', with artificial intelligence features like generative text and image creation front and center - and we've heard something similar about next year's Samsung Galaxy S24.

Such is the buzz around AI at the moment, it could be one of the primary reasons why Samsung wants to get the Galaxy Book 4 out as soon as possible: to catch the wave of AI hype, and to push out an AI-focused laptop before anyone else does.