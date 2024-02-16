Need a good, cheap laptop? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is under $450 right now

Normally, if you’re looking for a cheap laptop you might often be stuck with Chromebook recommendations - and that's it. That’s not to say Chromebooks aren’t great machines, but many of us would rather keep working on Windows than make the jump to ChromeOS.

For this reason, we’re incredibly excited about this deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which knocks $370 off the original price of $799.99, taking it down to just $429.99 at Best Buy. The deal takes this powerful work laptop down to the same price range as many of the best Chromebooks, making this a huge deal you can’t miss!

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-inch laptop: was $799 now $429.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-5700U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB For sheer bang for the buck, it's hard to beat this heavily reduced Lenovo IdeaPad at Best Buy. Not only does it have a massive $370 discount currently but you're paying a great price for a machine with a beefy Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Specs-wise, this machine can keep up with much pricier Windows laptops so it's an absolute steal if you need something with a bit of power.

The laptop comes fitted with the AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processor designed for superb multitasking performance, making it perfect for power users needing to make the most of their machines during the workday. It also offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ideal for people who like to have all their files and programs directly on their laptop or who need to run resource-intensive software for long periods of time.

Overall, we can’t recommend this deal enough, especially for people who need a new office laptop and don’t want to spend a lot of money on their work machine but still want to use Windows. Chromebooks are great, but they’re not for everyone, and now that the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 has been dropped to just $429.99, this is a bargain you simply can’t afford to miss.