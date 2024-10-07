Recall or free repair? Apple M1 iMac users complain of screen fault, but claim Apple is refusing to take responsibility

An increasing number of Apple users have shared a concerning problem with their M1 iMac devices. Owners of the all-in-one device have complained of phantom horizontal lines appearing on their screens. First reports of the issue date as far back as mid-2023, and Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue. What’s worse, the apparent design flaw tends to show up after two years of use, meaning most affected devices are already out of warranty.

A lengthy (17-page) discussion thread on Apple’s community forums is filled with user reports of this iMac display failure. Many users reported contacting Apple service centers only to be told that they must replace the screens entirely – not a desirable thought, considering those cost between $600 and $700, a price you could buy a brand-new Mac mini for.

This image was provided by Apple Community forum user leo.simon, showing the issue with horizontal lines across the display. (Image credit: leo.simon / Apple Community)

One user, not happy with the diagnosis, took their iMac to an independent repair shop. The technician found that the problem stems from the flex cable used in the displays. At maximum screen brightness, the cable has to carry up to 50 volts, and over time this causes the connector to burn out, which in turn leads to the circuit shorting and the horizontal lines appearing.

The blame game

Apple has yet to issue an official statement, which has led some to believe that even if the screens were to be replaced the issue would recur. We reached out to Apple for a direct comment, but have not yet received a response - we'll update this article if we receive a statement from the company.

It’s not unheard of for Apple to issue free repairs or even replacements when widespread defects are confirmed with their devices. In June 2018 it launched a program that offered free repairs or replacements for its MacBook Pro Butterfly Keyboard, which had received widespread complaints of double-typing, sticky keys, and keys not registering.

According to Apple’s warranty documentation, customers with expired warranty plans and who are not covered by AppleCare+ are responsible for any defects that arise after the warranty period.

Seeing as it looks like the fault lies with Apple’s manufacturing process, they may be forced to offer free repairs or recall the devices altogether. It’s certainly something that Apple must look into, because the issue could affect newer models like its M3 iMac, or even the upcoming M4 iMac. For now, customers remain desperate for a resolution to the issue.

