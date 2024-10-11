Delightfully light: LG's gram is the super-light laptop that punches way above its weight

Wouldn't it be great if you didn't have to choose between performance, portability and power when you wanted the perfect laptop? With LG, you don't have to. The LG gram delivers pro-level power and military-spec toughness in one of the lightest laptops around.

Don't let that light weight – just 1,199g for the 16-inch model, with the 17-inch coming in at just 1,350g – and svelte 15.7mm slim case fool you. Inside the LG gram is some serious processing power and a spectacular screen too. This ultra-light laptop punches way above its weight.

Made light for life

Some laptops will bog you down. The LG gram isn't one of them. With a super-slim 15.7mm chassis and an astonishingly low weight of just 1,199g this powerful performer is slim, powerful and strong. And by strong we mean really strong: the LG Gram has passed the most rigorous military durability tests, and it's ready for even the toughest tasks and most demanding days.

Premium performance

The LG gram is fuelled by the cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor with Intel® AI Boost to supercharge your graphics, accelerate your AI and deliver exceptional energy efficiency too. The combination of lightning-fast LPDDR5X RAM and a state of the art cooling system means your LG Gram keeps its cool even in the most resource-intensive tasks.

A stunning screen, even in sunlight

Somehow LG has managed to fit a massive 16:10 WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS display into that super-slim chassis. Its wide aspect ratio means you can fit more tools on screen without having to scroll, and IPS's wide viewing angles make this display particularly easy on your eyes. The high resolution display delivers 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut for incredible colour accuracy as well as vivid visuals in apps, movies and games. And thanks to its anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) technology, you can enjoy all the benefits of that stunning screen even in bright light.

Incredible audio for every adventure

With the LG gram, your apps and your audio come alive. That's because the LG gram comes complete with Dolby Atmos for the most incredible immersive audio, delivering 360-degree audio adventures. Whether you're enjoying spatial audio in music or gaming or sitting in the middle of a thrilling Atmos-soundtracked movie, the LG gram makes other laptop sound systems seem awfully two-dimensional.

Superbly social and completely connected

Your LG gram isn't just a brilliant laptop. It's also incredibly connected. LG gram enables you to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously, including iOS and Android, to share, collaborate and create like never before. And that's not all. The LG gram is packed with expansion ports too, making it a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and an oasis of endless entertainment.

Serious stamina for the toughest tasks

The LG gram isn't just incredibly light and incredibly powerful. It's incredibly energy efficient too. Its 77W high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play with no strings attached, delivering exceptional battery life in games and apps alike.

Whether you're looking for a laptop for work, for studying or for play, the LG gram delivers power, performance and portability without compromise.