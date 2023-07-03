You can get this Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti/Titan cooler for an unhinged $120K - but why?

An odd Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti/Titan GPU cooler that had been making the online rounds finally has a source, as well as a price attached to it.

We previously reported on these cooler images, leaked online with little context but now it and many other images resurfaced on Taobao’s Goofish, a platform that hosts used items and unreleased prototypes. Goofish user ‘Hayaka,’ who posted the images, wrote, according to VideoCardz, that they depict either the RTX 4090 Ti or TITAN ADA design.

The cooler itself has an interesting design due to the uniquely thick four-slot body, which hasn’t been seen on any other Nvidia Founders Edition graphics card, as well as its vertical installation of the PCB that’s positioned perpendicular to the interface.

What makes this even more interesting is that they’re charging a rather steep price of 888K RMB, which is about $120K. The price isn’t final, as the seller is also open to selling it to the highest bidder and there seems to be interest around the cooler already. According to VideoCardz, this cooler comes in two color variations: one in the GeForce magnesium palette and the other in a Titan gold shroud.

But if you’re actually expecting to be able to use this unique cooler, then think again. It doesn’t include any PCB or GPU, rendering it pretty much worthless unless you’re itching for a very rare collector’s item.

The RTX 4090 Ti/Titan are still hotly debated

There’s been a lot of speculation on the existence of the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti . One of the most interesting is that its release could come with a Titan, which seems to back up this cooler listing from Hayaka.

Well-known Twitter leaker Kopite7kimi dropped the rumor on the RTX 4090 Ti, giving us some specs to go with it. According to them, it would feature 18,176 CUDA Cores, with 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM (running at 24Gbps), and a total board power usage of around 600W. Meanwhile, another Twitter leaker MEGAsizeGPU posted images of what could be the Titan, a massive four-slot GPU that pushes power usage up to 800W.

The question is not only whether the 4090 Ti/Titan will even launch in the first place but how practical or necessary are these cards. Judging by the possible specs, as well as a bit of common sense when considering the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 , the other cards are sure to be massive power hogs.