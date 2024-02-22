Nvidia GPU price drops in China are another hint that mid-range graphics cards could soon be cheaper for everyone

Nvidia has dropped the price of some of its own Founders Edition graphics cards over in China, which could perhaps have ramifications for the wider GPU market.

As Wccftech spotted, the Lovelace products in question are the Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti (8GB), and they have witnessed an official price reduction of 200 RMB in China, which is close to $30 (or around £20, AU$40).

No, it’s not a big price drop, but it is something of a discount, and this doesn’t happen with Nvidia’s own Founders Edition models very often.

In the wider picture, we can take it as another sign that Nvidia GPUs are coming down in price – something we’ve seen a good deal of evidence pointing to of late.

The mid-range market in particular is heating up, with Nvidia’s new RTX Super launches coming in that space (and towards the high-end, too), which has led AMD to respond with price drops on its rival GPUs in this bracket.

So, it’s no surprise that these discounted graphics cards in China are in this mid-range territory, albeit the lower-end of that more affordable turf.

Analysis: GRE-at news for everyone?

The key question here is: might we see price reductions on the Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti outside of China, following in the footsteps of this region? Well, obviously we can’t answer that for sure – but a reduction in the price of these Founders Edition models is probably not all that likely for those outside of China.

However, that noted, this is definitely a positive sign that mid-range pricing could continue to move in the right direction for Nvidia GPU buyers. Another twist here is that as Wccftech observes, part of this move in China could be a reaction from Nvidia to the popularity of AMD’s GRE or ‘Golden Rabbit Edition’ GPUs, which were exclusive to China.

Of late, though, these GRE models have arrived in some European countries, and a launch for these spins on AMD’s graphics cards is rumored to be coming for the US, too. If it happens as predicted, that would put extra pressure on mid-range GPU pricing for Team Green, and so we can certainly be hopeful that the currently intense competition will get notched up a bit – ushering in further Nvidia price drops.

With the RTX 4070 now as low as $530 for one model at Newegg in the US already – compared to the MSRP of $550 (around £435, AU$840) – even more tempting deals on this card, and the 4060 Ti perhaps, could be coming to the US and elsewhere before long. With any luck, some of the best graphics cards out there will soon benefit from more enticing pricing.

Via VideoCardz