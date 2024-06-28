AMD just unleashed FSR 3.1 – and it’s a great day for PC gamers no matter what brand of graphics card they own

That face when you discover you own your games on GOG

AMD has officially pushed out FSR 3.1, the latest version of its upscaling and frame generation box of tricks that offers better quality – and a key ability that PC gamers are going to love – with initial support for five games.

You might remember that FSR 3.1 was announced back at GDC 2024 in March, with the promise of a Q2 release, so AMD has just sneaked in ahead of that self-imposed deadline with the feature going live.

To begin with, it’s supported by five games, all of them PlayStation ports (from Nixxes Software), namely: Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, plus Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

On top of that, God of War Ragnarok (ported by Jetpack Interactive in this case, not Nixxes) is also billed as “coming soon” for FSR 3.1 support, but hasn’t got it yet.

FSR 3.1 ushers in a better level of quality in terms of the upscaled image compared to FSR 3, meaning less ghosting and flickering or other generally unwanted noise.

On top of that, though, the key introduction we mentioned at the outset is that AMD has decoupled upscaling and frame generation with FSR 3.1. That means frame generation is a separate entity so it can be applied on top of other upscaling solutions – such as Nvidia DLSS or Intel XeSS, not just FSR.

Analysis: A potent combo for older Nvidia RTX GPUs

So, why is this decoupling so important? Well, remember that Nvidia’s DLSS 3 frame generation is only available to those who own an RTX 4000 GPU – with older graphics cards from Team Green, you’re out of luck. You might be able to use DLSS 3.5, and indeed ray reconstruction fanciness – but not frame generation, it only works with Lovelace cards.

That’s where AMD comes in, as now, you can run your DLSS without frame generation on an older RTX graphics card, and stick the decoupled frame generation from FSR 3.1 on top, getting that frame rate boost. This is only with games that support FSR 3.1, of course, but that'll still be an expanding library of titles. (Also, it’s worth noting that we’ve previously seen this kind of thing fudged to work unofficially, too, by clever modders).

In total, AMD notes that FSR 3 (not 3.1) supports 60 games now – or to be precise, there are 60 titles most of which have support, though some are still incoming.

Most of all, though, we have to take our hat off to AMD for maintaining a more open approach with its graphics card technologies, so Nvidia and Intel GPUs can get the benefit of FSR 3.1, or at least part of it, as well as Team Red’s own Radeon graphics cards.