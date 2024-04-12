MSI is offering 5 new AI-powered gaming desktops, with the Vision Elite available now

MSI, which releases some of the best gaming PCs in the market, is launching several lines of desktops including the Aegis 14th series, Codex 14th series, and the newly released Vision 14th Series. Each one features 14th-Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia RTX 4000-series graphics cards, though the exact configurations differ.

The Vision Elite is the flagship PC that has a single model type, while the Codex and Aegis lines have two model types that differ in color and chassis design. There's not too much information on the Codex and Aegis lines right now, but as more is revealed we will make sure to update you.

Vision Elite

(Image credit: MSI)

This is the flagship gaming PC of the Vision Elite line and it's outfitted with the highest-end components and chassis features a panoramic tempered glass panel that shows off the internals including the gorgeous RGB lighting.

Spec-wise, you'll get an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD storage, and a 1000W power supply. It also supports WIFI 7 and includes Bluetooth 5.4 support alongside a 2.5G LAN port. This configuration will have an MSRP of $4,299.99 and can be found on the official MSI store.

Aegis series

(Image credit: MSI)

The Aegis series features configurations with distinct faceplates that include mesh-like designs as well as venting through the aluminum side panel. This ensures great performance from the powerful hardware within by improving airflow throughout the system.

We don't have any specific configuration or pricing information regarding the Aegis series. It comes in two different colors, white and black.

Codex series

(Image credit: MSI)

The Codex series, like the Aegis line of gaming desktops, is also refreshed with two new chassis styles with augments to airflow and design. It's meant to invoke the look of a PC built from scratch by using standardized parts, according to MSI.

We don't have any specific configuration or pricing information regarding the Codex series, either, but you can expect it to feature current-gen parts including DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support.