I'm holding out for an RTX 5080, but even I'm tempted by this pre-built with a Ryzen 7-9800X3D at Newegg

Like many gamers, I'm on the hunt for that shiny new RTX 5080 right now. The problem? Stock on these cards is pretty much non-existent right now. Naturally, I'd prefer to build my own machine but I will admit some of the latest RTX 5080 pre-builds have caught my attention.

I've particularly got my eye on this ABS Eurus for $2,799 (was $3,199) at Newegg, which features not only said RTX 5080 graphics card but also 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a respectable Ryzen 7-9800X3D processor. It's the chipset here that's really caught my attention, as the 9800X3D is easily one of the best gaming processors on the market right now and the perfect accompaniment to the RTX 5080.

This machine should have no issues with even notoriously power-hungry titles like the upcoming Monster Hunter: Wilds for a few good years. Crucially, you'll also get support for the new Multi-Frame Generation tech that Nvidia is massively pushing right now, even though it's not widely supported in games just yet.

There is a downside with this particular build, however, in that it's currently listed as 'on backorder'. One would assume that means a relatively short wait until the next batch is delivered, although there are no estimates listed on Newegg currently.

RTX 5080 gaming PC deal at Newegg

ABS Eurus Ruby gaming PC: was $3,199 now $2,799.99 at Newegg Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Ryzen 7-9800X3D

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB The combination of an RTX 5080, Ryzen 7-9800X3D, and $400 price cut make this ABS Eurus pre-build at Newegg a tempting option right now. While you'll have to wait a short time since the machine is currently on backorder, it could be worth the wait to secure such a stacked set of specs at this impressive price point.

It's hard to assess this pre-build without opening it up in person and having a look, but all the parts listed on its product page at Newegg are components from well-known brands. Note, however, that a recent review from a verified purchaser stated that the case they received was different to the one listed on Newegg so the provided product image could be slightly wrong here. Either way, I think this one is worth keeping an eye on if you're struggling to secure that RTX 5080.