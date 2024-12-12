Got a Windows 11 gaming handheld like the Asus ROG Ally? You’re going to appreciate the changes Microsoft’s made to its Xbox app for PC

Microsoft has just improved the Xbox app for Windows considerably, with a redesigned Home page packing a smart addition for those using a gaming handheld with Windows 11.

TweakTown noticed the new feature that’ll appeal to the likes of Asus ROG Ally owners, and it’s a ‘Jump back in’ ability.

As Microsoft explains, this “enables players in Compact Mode to click on any game card and jump right back into gameplay from the game’s hub.

Meaning it’s basically a bank of shortcuts to quickly get back to the games you’ve recently been playing without having to wade through more bits of clunky interface.

More broadly, the new Home page for the Xbox app is designed to make it easier for people to find new games they might like, and benefits from some streamlining work along those lines. Microsoft has previously said that its aim here is to offer a “unified Home experience that combines the best and latest content from both the Game Pass and Microsoft Store tabs,” to avoid having to jump between those tabs.

That Microsoft would try to push the store a bit more isn’t exactly a surprise, of course – the company has been doing a lot of work on it of late.

The redesigned Home experience also flags up discounts on games and any deals on the boil, alongside curated recommendations.

Microsoft also boasted that there are now 400 more games that you can buy in the Xbox app. The titles highlighted aren’t exactly big releases (Jackbox Party Pack for example), but they’re fresh blood nonetheless, and 100 of them are ‘Xbox Play Anywhere’ games meaning you can play the Xbox PC version when you buy the Xbox console version (and vice versa).

The more of that sort of cross-platform spreading the wealth, the better. However, this 'Jump back in' feature will only be available for games you purchase through the Xbox Store. This means you won't be able to launch games from other libraries such as Steam and Epic Games Store, which is disappointing, and limits the usability of this feature for a lot of PC gamers.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Analysis: A positive sign for the handheld future

These changes for the Xbox app have been in testing since October, so it’s good to see them go live – particularly the addition of that handheld feature which is a laudable extra touch of convenience for those gaming on a Windows 11 portable.

Microsoft isn’t forgetting about these portable devices, certainly, which is a good sign that the rumored handheld mode that might eventually arrive could still be in the works. If you recall, it was a year ago that Microsoft took one of the largest strides forward in this respect, bringing in that key Compact Mode for the Xbox app on PC, which rejigs the interface to work better on a small display.