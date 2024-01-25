Can’t get enough of Pokemon with guns? These new Palworld gaming PCs are adorable

It’s no secret how much Palworld has taken over the PC gaming scene, but these adorable Palworld-themed gaming PCs are looking to take over your real-life gaming setup as well.

There are several gaming rig cases based on the various Pals from the game, which were designed by UK PC builder CCL. The four brightly colored cases are based on likenesses of Pals including Grizzbolt, Foxparks, and Direhowl.

Pricing starts at a very affordable £989.99 inc VAT (around $1,260 / AU$1,910), with options to configure specs as you see fit. The base specs, however, are already excellent with an Intel Core i5-12400F processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. You can purchase them here if you’re interested, however, if you’re outside the UK, you're a bit out of luck as CCL has suspended international delivery as of right now.

Even if you’re not a fan of Palworld, the pricing and specs alone are more than worth picking up one of these gaming PCs, as it easily fits in as one of the best budget gaming PC options on the market and could even be one of the best gaming PCs period. Not to mention that anyone can appreciate such a cutely designed machine.

Palworld is making waves in the gaming industry

In an extremely short amount of time, Palworld has become a force to be reckoned with. The title (at the time of this writing) is currently at eight million units sold and two million concurrent users — beating out Counter-Strike 2 's concurrent player record — becoming the second-biggest game on Steam. It’s certainly found its audience and continues to go strong even now, especially impressive considering that it’s still in early access.

Of course, there are plenty of controversies involved with the new IP, including numerous allegations of plagiarism especially from Pokemon. CEO of developer Pocketpair and Palworld producer Takuro Mizobe stated that the developers "have absolutely no intention of infringing upon the intellectual property of other companies."

However, The Pokémon Company has recently announced that it’s received many complaints about possible plagiarism from Palworld and that it will investigate and “take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon.”

Pocketpair has also had its hands full dealing with threats within its game world. A new Steam update not only features bug fixes but also “countermeasures against various cheats and exploits.”

Though Pocketpair didn’t extrapolate on its anti-cheating countermeasures, it did state on its official Twitter/X account that “some players have been confirmed to be cheating on the official server,” and that it would “apply a patch as soon as it is ready, but it is currently difficult to completely prevent all cheating immediately.”