Palworld update addresses several bugs and crashes on Xbox and Microsoft Store PC

Developer Pocket Pair has released another post-launch patch for Palworld, this time addressing several game-breaking bugs.

The open-world survival game recently launched into Early Access on January 19 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, and has already received another update that aims to fix numerous issues surrounding start-up crashes among other problems, including some missing components like an 'Exit Game' button and an issues recognizing an Xbox controller.

Pocket Pair today (January 23) shared the patch notes on social media and confirmed that the update is now officially live on Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft Store PC, leaving out the Steam version. The platform may receive the patch at a later time, but it's unclear at this time.

Palworld version 0.1.1.0 patch notes

[Xbox Update] Updates have been released for Xbox and Microsoft Store PC versions. This update fixes some of the previously mentioned issues.

Xbox

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Microsoft Store PC version

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Controller is not recognized

Key guide display is not displayed correctly

Exit game button is not implemented

Three days after the game's launch, it was announced that Palworld had now sold more than five million copies and, despite being in early access, had peaked at 1.2 million concurrent Steam players. As of January 23, the action-adventure game has now sold six million copies and has now surpassed 1.7 million players.

The latter figure surpasses the likes of other popular titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring but still sits behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, which accumulated over three million concurrent users before it went free-to-play in 2022, as well as Counter-Strike 2 which has an all-time peak of over 1.8million.

Although the game has experienced a steady start, there have been reports of server outages due to the overwhelming amount of players starting it, causing problems with the capacity of the game's servers. Pocket Pair has since addressed this issue, saying it is "working hard to resolve the server outages and other serious issues that are occurring for some players."

If you're just getting started in Palworld, be sure to check out our guide on which Pals to track down and how to craft and unlock Nails.