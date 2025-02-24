Don’t buy a MacBook Air – a new M4 version is tipped to land within weeks

The M4 MacBook Air release date could be imminent

Apple Stores are getting ready and cutting stock of the M3 MacBook Air

The new laptop is expected to bring modest improvements

We’ve been hearing for months that Apple is going to launch a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip soon, and now it looks like the date is almost upon us. If you’ve been thinking about buying a MacBook Air, you’ll want to hold off for just a little longer.

That’s because Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has claimed in his Power On newsletter that Apple Stores are preparing for the new MacBook Air to arrive. His evidence for this? Inventory of the M3 MacBook Air is apparently being wound down at Apple Stores, meaning there will soon be fewer units of the current model available to buy.

This is usually a surefire sign that Apple is getting ready to launch a new device. After all, what’s the point in the company maintaining high stock levels of a product that will soon be superseded?

It’s not the only clue. Gurman says that Apple’s marketing, sales and retail teams are now being prepared for the M4 MacBook Air release, which is expected to land at some point in March. Gurman's track record is very good, so a launch within the next month does look increasingly likely.

Hang on a little longer

(Image credit: Apple)

All of this means that you probably shouldn’t buy a MacBook Air right now. If you do, you’ll end up with an M3 model that will quickly be surpassed by the M4 version.

As we’ve seen from the MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, the M4 chip should be a decent upgrade over the M3, if not a groundbreaking one. In terms of performance, we’ll likely see some increased core counts, a more efficient Neural Engine, and improved memory bandwidth.

Other than the new chip, the M4 MacBook Air isn’t expected to include many other new features. The design will almost certainly stay the same, as will the speakers. And while Apple is working on an OLED MacBook Air, it’s still a few years away from release.

Still, the M4 MacBook Air is enough of an upgrade to make it worth waiting for. If you’ve been itching to pull the trigger on a new MacBook Air, you’d do well to hang on just a few more weeks.