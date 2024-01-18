Hide.me VPN gets bigger and faster, but you need to go premium

Hide.me has just announced a major server expansion and software upgrade to further enhance the security of its users.

In its "most significant investment to date," the VPN service provider added new servers around three continents alongside improvements across the board to deliver more reliable and faster connections.

While Hide.me is also known for its excellent free VPN service, only premium subscribers will be able to benefit from the new update.

Hide.me's software boost

"As I always say, our users are at the core of everything we do. We have listened to their feedback and acted by adding multiple countries from almost every continent of the world," said Sebastian Schaub, CEO at Hide.me.

Already boasting a secure network spanning for 70 global locations, the VPN provider has added servers across Asia (Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Bangkok in Thailand, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam), some of the biggest cities in Canada (Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary), in the US (Boston, Houston, and Washington DC) and in Marseille, France.

This means you can now securely browse the web locally in even more nations. You also have more options to use Hide.me as a streaming VPN to unlock international content when you're traveling at ease.

As we mentioned, you need to have a premium subscription to connect to its boosted network of 84 locations. Free users will have to choose among eight dotted across Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain, Singapore, the UK and US.

That's not all paying customers will notice has changed.

Hide.me claims to have also upgraded its overall infrastructure by introducing stronger machines to handle more load and minimize network congestion, among other things.

The locations that will see a boost include Johannesburg's servers in South Africa, those in the South Korean capital Seoul, as well as across some European cities like Athens, Milan, Dublin, Amsterdam and Kyiv. You can see the full list in this blog post.

The provider has also decided to decommission some of the servers which were no longer up to the company's quality standard. These include servers in Hanoi (Vietnam), Las Vegas, Barcelona, Berlin and Rome.

The Hide.me team ensures that this infrastructure update occurred "without compromising our overall network quality." Ultimately, this should translate into more reliable connections, better speeds and stronger security for all users.

Commenting on this, Schaub said: "The investment we have made is designed to vastly enhance the experience of our users, whilst ensuring they are secure at all times. We can’t wait for our Premium users to test this all out."