This best selling laptop dock is the perfect working companion — and it costs less than $40 thanks to this great Prime Day deal

With more than 7,000 units bought in the past month, the Anker Power Expand 553 is Amazon’s best selling docking station (or USB Hub as it is also known). For Prime Day, its sticker price has been cut to $39.99, down from $69.99.

You can plug two 4K monitors, two USB ports, a Type-C one, a Gigabit Ethernet connector and a microSD and a SD card as well albeit not both at the same time: no USB 2.0 ports, DisplayPort or legacy VGA here.

I like the fact that it offers 100W power delivery to fuel even the most power hungry laptops (outside of gaming notebooks with dedicated GPUs) and has an 18-month warranty. It supports both Mac and PC and is small enough to be carried around in a bag or back pocket.

Anker Power Expand 553 laptop docking station: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Compact, affordable, capable: three words that define the Power Expand 553, Anker’s best selling USB hub. It has just enough connection options and power capabilities to make it a great companion for your laptop wherever you are.

