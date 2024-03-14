TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5: the best DDR5 RAM you're going to find at this price

The TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 offers the fastest speed around for a very accessible price point for a 32GB DDR5 kit. And it's not bad to look at either.

TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5: Two-minute review

The TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 isn't the effective default DDR5 RAM for most custom builds just for its pretty aesthetics, as it turns out.

It's been about two years now since the best DDR5 RAM kits started hitting the market, and as more and more consumers have upgraded their systems to DDR5-capable processors from Intel and AMD, TeamGroup's T-Force Delta RGB has been a mainstay for builders and casual upgraders alike for its mix of fantastic design, awesome performance, and accessible price.

The RAM kit I reviewed, currently priced at $109.99 (about £90 / AU$150), is not the cheapest DDR5 RAM on the market, but it is the best RAM at this price point that we've tested, offering an incredible value on balance against much more expensive kits on the market.

The design of the Delta RGB DDR5 modules is sleek as hell, featuring an aluminum heat spreader finished in matte black. This choice not only provides an attractive (if aggressive) look but also ensures effective heat dissipation.

While the branding on the heat spreader may not be to everyone's taste, it does little to detract from the overall design quality. Standing at a height of 46.1mm, these memory modules are built to fit comfortably under the best CPU coolers, though a compatibility check is always recommended before buying.

Given its RGB branding, illumination is a key feature of the Delta RGB DDR5, with RGB lighting integrated through a diffuser along the top, enhanced by a distinctive 'R' cut-out on the heat spreader for an even more captivating display. You'll need to check your motherboard compatibility for the RGB scheme, but given TeamGroup's prominence, you're likely to be fine as far as RGB compatibility goes.

Out of the box, the memory operates at DDR5-4800 with standard timings (which aren't great, to be honest), but engaging XMP profiles can raise the performance to DDR5-6000, with a slight adjustment in voltage and timings. This fine-tuning capability highlights the memory's balance between default efficiency and the potential for enhanced performance.

Overclocking the memory revealed substantial headroom, with minimal voltage increases yielding significant performance improvements, raising it to the top of the list of RAM kits running at 6000 MHz.

For most people, this is going to be more than sufficient for their needs, underscoring the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5's appeal to enthusiasts who want both out-of-the-box efficiency and the ability to push their hardware beyond standard specifications.

In the end, it's easy to see why TeamGroup's T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 is often found in custom PCs and topping the lists of sought-after components for the PC build community, given the excellent balance of price, performance, and design. As far as midrange DDR5 RAM kits go, you really can't get much better.

TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5: Price & availability

How much does it cost? $109.99 (about £90 / AU$150)

$109.99 (about £90 / AU$150) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 RAM kit is available in the US, UK, and Australia. There are a whole plethora of speeds and timings available that make it unwieldy to track here, but the kit we reviewed, a 2 x 16GB kit running at 6,000MHz / CL30, will run you $109.99 (about £90 / AU$150).

This is the lowest price of the various DDR5 RAM kits we've tested that are running at 6,000 MHz, and given that its performance generally outpaces its rivals, there's no question that this is among the best values you're going to find for a midrange DDR5 RAM kit right now.

TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 (as tested) Price 109.99 (about £90 / AU$150) Model number FF3D532G6000HC30DC01 Type DDR5 Speed 6000 Module size 16GB Timing 30-36-36-76

Should you buy the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5?

Swipe to scroll horizontally TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB RAM Scorecard Value For just over $100, the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 offers the best performance for the price, making it a great value. 4.5 / 5 Design From the sleek looking heat spreader to the attractive RGB, this is one good looking RAM kit. 4.5 / 5 Performance Off all the RAM kits I've tested at this speed, the T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 edges out the competition. 4.5 / 5 Average rating If you're looking for the best performing midrange DDR5 RAM, you're going to be hard pressed to find better than the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 RAM kit. 4.5 / 5

Buy the TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 if...

You want the best performing DDR5 RAM for the price

The best thing about this RAM kit is the level of performance on offer for the lowest price at this speed.

You want great looking RAM for your build

Between the stylish silouette and the RGB trim, this is some great looking RAM.

Don't buy it if...

You want the absolute fastest RAM

While I tested a midrange RAM kit, the T-Force Delta RGB caps out at a lower level than some other RAM kits.

You're on a restricted budget

At more than $100 (about £80/AU$140), this RAM kit is hardly the cheapest DDR5 kit on the market right now.

TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5: Also consider

If my TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 review has you looking for other options, here is another DDR5 option to consider...

PNY XLR8 Gaming Mako DDR5

While slightly more expensive, this is also a fantastic option for gamers looking for excellent DDR5 RAM. Read our full <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/computing-components/pny-xlr8-gaming-mako-ddr5" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">PNY XLR8 Gaming Mako DDR5 review

