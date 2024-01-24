Leaked AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 5 8600G APU benchmarks are substantially faster than Ryzen 7 5700G

Both the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 5 8600G APU Geekbench benchmark results have been leaked, showcasing single and multithread performance.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G tested is the highest Hawk Point APU with eight cores, 16 threads, 16 MB of L3 and eight MB of L2 cache. It also has a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz, a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz, and a TDP of 65W. According to the report from Wccftech , it scored on the single-core 2,720 and on the multi-core 14,326.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is a six-core and 12-thread APU with 16 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 cache. It has a base clock speed of 4.3 GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.0 GHz with a 65W TDP as well. On the single-core it received 2,474 and on the multi-core 11,453.

Compared to the AMD Ryzen 5700G’s performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G has a 64% boost in multi-core and a 37% boost in single-core performance. Compared to the same CPU, the Ryzen 5 8600G has a 50% increase in multi-threaded and a 29% increase in single-threaded performance.

These are some truly impressive performances from these APUs, especially considering the price points of the chips being $329 and $229, respectively. Great mid-range priced APUs that the market desperately needs.

AMD may be gunning for Apple

It seems that AMD is looking to compete with Apple’s M3 silicon with its APU line and become some of the best processors on the market, especially the AMD Strix Point Halo APU. For instance, the most powerful Strix Point Halo APU is rumored to have 16 cores and an RDNA 3.5 GPU with 40 Compute Units (CUs).

The only thing that might stop the Strix Point Halo APU in its tracks in terms of being competition for the M3 are rumors that production has been pushed back to 2025 . But the Strix Point should still be launching in 2024, however, which should still be a major challenge for Apple.

I say, bring on the extra competition, since as it continues we get to reap the benefits of what the tech giants sow.