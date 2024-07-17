I’m TechRadar’s HDD expert and this Prime Day deal is probably the best external hard drive offer ever

As part of the Prime Day sales, Amazon has the cheapest hard disk drive per unit storage on the market right now and, lo and behold, it is an external hard drive rather than an internal one, despite the added component costs.

The Seagate Expansion Desktop 14TB is on sale for $179.95, down from $239.95 at Amazon, its lowest price ever.

That's not all - Walmart and Newegg also have the drive in stock for $179.99 respectively at the time of writing.

Nothing comes close to the 14TB Seagate Expansion Desktop external hard drive when it comes to sheer value for money. Its cost per Terabyte is far cheaper than the competition and the free data recovery service is a real boon. This drive is also available from Walmart and Newegg for just a few cents more.

At just over $12.85 per TB, it is quite a bargain especially when you consider that Seagate’s own internal 14TB HDD cost about half more. So, yes, it’s cheaper to buy a desktop external hard drive like the Expansion desktop and pry it open to extract the HDD inside.

It uses the archaic SuperSpeed Micro-B flat USB port to deliver up to 5Gbps (more likely half that speed); just be cognizant that this is not a common cable should you want to replace it due to malfunction or loss. Note that it requires an AC adaptor to work.

14TB is enough capacity to hold about 700 4K movies and the STKP14000400 as it is known is small enough to be carried around easily. Seagate bundles a two-year rescue service should your drive fail; this data recovery plan nicely complements the two-year warranty that covers the drive.