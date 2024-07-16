Hurry up! Canon has the cheapest ink tank printer deal right now for Prime Day — Print up to 130 pages for $1
Print up to 7000 color pages with the bundled ink and you will never look back
The Canon G1230 is being discounted on Amazon Prime Day to make way for newer versions and is easily one of the best offers around right now.
Its price has been cut by 44% down to $107, making it the cheapest printer with integrated ink on the market right now.
(By the way, check out the other Prime Day printer deals we have and TechRadar's rolling Prime Day deals live blog)
I am a big fan of these devices, as they are essentially an evolution of CISS (continuous ink supply systems) that essentially get rid of expensive ink cartridges and regular - and often messy - DIY ink refills. The G3200 comes with 30x the amount of ink compared to a standard inkjet printer, that can print up to 7,000 color pages or 6,000 mono ones.
Additional refills are surprisingly affordable, a set of bottles can be had for about $50, good for up to another 13,000 pages of print and you can easily see how much ink is left.
Unlike most recent printers, it is wired only (USB cable not provided) but supports Chromebook; since this has a tiny footprint (barely bigger than an A3 sheet of paper), it doesn’t take a lot of space on a desktop
This is not a MFP (multi function printer) and as such it cannot scan and photocopy. I like the fact that it offers borderless photo printing and comes with Canon’s very own PosterArtist software.
Today’s best ink tank printer deal
Canon Pixma G1230 Megatank printer was $189.99 now $107 at Amazon
This is the cheapest megatank around and great for anyone that doesn’t require scanning or wireless, just straightforward color or mono printing. And boy does it deliver - Canon says it can print up to 13700 pages, that’s 130 pages for $1.
Other similar printer deals in the US
- HP DeskJet 2855e inkjet printer: now $49.99 at Amazon
- HP ENVY Inspire 7255e inkjet printer: now $129.99 at Amazon
- Brother MF-J1010DW: now $69.99 at Amazon
- Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820: now $99.99 at Amazon
- Epson EcoTank ET-2800: now $199.99 at Amazon
- Canon PIXMA TR8620a: now $174.42 at Amazon
- Canon MegaTank G3270: now $179 at Amazon
- Brother MFC-J4335DW: now $149.99 at Amazon
Other similar printer deals in the UK
- HP DeskJet 2810e: now £39.98 at Amazon
- Canon PIXMA MG2551S: now £29.55 at Amazon
- Canon PIXMA TS3350: now £37.99 at Amazon
- HP Envy 6020e: now £64.99 at Amazon
- Epson WorkForce WF-2930DWF: now £59.99 at Amazon
- Brother DCP-J1200W: now £89.99 at Amazon
- Brother HL-L2370DN: now £126.90 at Amazon
- Epson Expression XP-4200: now £61.59 at Amazon
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.