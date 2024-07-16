Hurry up! Canon has the cheapest ink tank printer deal right now for Prime Day — Print up to 130 pages for $1

The Canon G1230 is being discounted on Amazon Prime Day to make way for newer versions and is easily one of the best offers around right now.

Its price has been cut by 44% down to $107, making it the cheapest printer with integrated ink on the market right now.

(By the way, check out the other Prime Day printer deals we have and TechRadar's rolling Prime Day deals live blog)

I am a big fan of these devices, as they are essentially an evolution of CISS (continuous ink supply systems) that essentially get rid of expensive ink cartridges and regular - and often messy - DIY ink refills. The G3200 comes with 30x the amount of ink compared to a standard inkjet printer, that can print up to 7,000 color pages or 6,000 mono ones.

Additional refills are surprisingly affordable, a set of bottles can be had for about $50, good for up to another 13,000 pages of print and you can easily see how much ink is left.

Unlike most recent printers, it is wired only (USB cable not provided) but supports Chromebook; since this has a tiny footprint (barely bigger than an A3 sheet of paper), it doesn’t take a lot of space on a desktop

This is not a MFP (multi function printer) and as such it cannot scan and photocopy. I like the fact that it offers borderless photo printing and comes with Canon’s very own PosterArtist software.

