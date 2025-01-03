Samsung's AI fridge will soon order your groceries right from Instacart

Samsung Bespoke fridges are adding AI

It'll look inside your fridge and analyze your grocery needs

Instacart will get the order

Samsung wants your fridge to take care of your grocery shopping with a little assistance from Instacart. Samsung and Instacart are partnering on same-day grocery delivery based on what the AI in Samsung Bespoke refrigerators sees you already have. In other words, your fridge could tell when the milk is running low, and add a carton to your Instacart order before you’ve even noticed.

Samsung’s AI Vision Inside technology keeps track of what’s in your fridge using internal cameras. Paired with Instacart’s product-matching system, it can suggest what you need to replenish and let you place an order with a few taps. You’ll be able to browse your grocery list right on the fridge’s touchscreen and have items delivered the same day.

Forget to add eggs to the list? Not a problem. Your fridge has your breakfast sorted. Instead of a frantic late-night grocery run, your fridge informs you it’s already added everything you need to the list. The link with Instacart will be available in new Bespoke fridges and added to existing ones via an over-the-air firmware update.

AI Grocers

You'll still need to approve the actual purchases for items the AI adds to your list. No matter how good the AI is, you don't want to give it too much control lest it mistake your cauliflower for a cabbage and order the wrong vegetable. Plus, there are a million kinds of milk out there, and you don't want to upset anyone in your family who's expecting oat milk but only gets almond milk.

One unmentioned aspect is that the AI might learn your eating habits and possibly become more proactive in creating your shopping list. The companies haven't mentioned any plans around collecting or analyzing that kind of data, but it wouldn't be far removed from how we all see targeted ads based on our internet searches. Except in this case it would be based on what you had for dinner.

Still, there’s no denying the potential, especially if Samsung and Instacart can pull this off without making it feel like your fridge is judging you.

As competitors like Amazon and Google also push deeper into the smart home market, Samsung’s Instacart partnership could give it an edge. By blending practicality with a touch of futuristic flair, they’re setting a high bar for what smart appliances can do. People are hungry for convenience, and Instacart and Samsung are happy to dish some out.

