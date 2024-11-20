Meta AI smart glasses say bonjour, hola, and ciao to Europe and new languages

Meta is doing its part to make 2025 the year of smart glasses by releasing the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in several European countries. Soon, people in France, Italy, Ireland, and Spain will be able to buy the AI-powered wearables, and the Meta AI assistant will be able to communicate with users in Spanish, French, Italian, and English.

"With Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta glasses, people have a hands-free way to ask questions on-the-go and receive real time answers and information, recommendations, or even receive some creative writing inspiration," Meta described in a blog post. "For example, you can ask, “Hey Meta, what’s the best patisserie in Paris?” or “What are some good gift ideas for my kids aged 6 and 8?” and receive an answer instantly. "

European locales won't have access to all the features of the smart glasses available in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Specifically, European wearers won't be able to ask Meta AI about what's around them and hear a description of landmarks or events around them, at least for now.

In the U.S., you might look at the Statue of Liberty and ask about its history or ask the AI to tell you the species of a plant you see on a hike.

AI EU

That might be a regulatory issue about the smart glasses and their visual processing ability rather than a technical obstacle. This isn't the first time Meta has cited the EU's regulatory environment as a barrier to its feature rollouts.

Similar rules slowed the release of the Meta AI assistant across the continent. As the tech giant continues to work with government agencies, more European countries will likely get access to the smart glasses.

Still, four new countries and three new languages are a big deal. They extend the potential market enormously, particularly in regions where English is uncommon. Plus, there are an enormous number of countries where Spanish and French are spoken, albeit in many different dialects.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors