I can’t wait for this underrated Apple Intelligence feature no one is talking about

Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new suite of AI tools, is at the forefront of all the iPhone 16’s marketing campaigns and is the future of iOS. From proofreading and summarizing, to a Siri upgrade that makes the voice assistant your personal assistant in your pocket, there’s an Apple Intelligence feature for everyone.

One of those features, however, could be an absolute game changer and no one seems to be talking about it. Overshadowed by Genmoji and Image Playground, this one feature might not even be on your radar, but it definitely should be.

Here’s why I can’t wait for this one Apple Intelligence feature that could actually change my life and it might change yours too.

The most underrated Apple Intelligence feature

(Image credit: Apple)

Focus modes first launched as part of iOS 16 in 2022 and to be quite honest with you I’ve barely even touched them. I see the appeal, but my iPhone 15 Pro Max is usually a cluttered mess, so I’ve never bothered setting Focus up correctly.

That’s where Apple Intelligence comes in. In iOS 18.1, launching in October, iPhone owners will be able to use the 'Reduce Interruptions' Focus mode, powered by Apple's AI. It might not sound exciting but this Focus mode uses the power of AI to determine whether or not a notification is important, allowing you to take back control of your life and get rid of pesky notifications for good.

Apple says the new feature is “an all-new Focus that understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from nursery later today.”

Essentially, 'Reduce Interruptions' could become the default mode for your iPhone, allowing Apple Intelligence to harness its power and personal context prowess to determine whether or not you need to see a notification or if it can wait for later.

As someone who’s constantly battling with my online clutter, whether that’s a never-ending email inbox (Mail powered by Apple Intelligence will help with that) or a perpetual list of notifications, this Focus mode could very well be the best Apple Intelligence addition coming to the best iPhones.

