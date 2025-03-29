How I use AI to help my ADHD - 5 tools that will help you keep on top of life and 1 mistake to watch out for

The right AI tools can make life and work feel a little easier. And if you have ADHD, that might be even more true. ADHD affects everything from focus and organization to time management and planning – and that’s just the start.

Thankfully, there are AI tools that can help with many of these challenges. But figuring out which ones actually work for you isn’t always straightforward. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution because ADHD shows up differently for everyone, and the tools that truly help will vary too.

That’s why I’ve pulled together a list of AI tools that I've used to support my ADHD brain. You might recognize some of them, but I’ve focused on how to use them in ways that are actually ADHD-friendly – not just the usual tips you’ve seen before.

One quick word of warning before we dive in: while AI tools can be game-changing, they’re not a magic fix. It’s easy to get swept up in shiny solutions – so make sure you read to the end for one important thing to keep in mind. Let’s get into the best AI tools to help you manage ADHD.

For an alternative to reading: Speechify

(Image credit: Speechify)

If reading feels like a slog or you just prefer listening, Speechify is a game-changer. It reads text out loud in a range of voices, from some generic voices to some random celebrity options, like Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow (yes, really).

I’ve been using the desktop version as a Chrome plugin. It adds a small toolbar to whatever you're reading online, so you can hit play and have it read to you. You can also connect it to Google Drive, Dropbox, or drag and drop files in directly. There’s a mobile app too for listening on the go.

The downside? It’s not free. At the time of writing, it costs $29 per month (about £22.45), which is a bit steep unless you know it’ll be useful. But there’s a 3-day free trial – just enough time to test it out. Just be sure to cancel if it’s not for you.

(Image credit: Goblin Tools)

Goblin.tools isn’t just one AI tool, it’s a whole toolbox of mini tools. The thing I love about Goblin.tools is it’s been created specifically with neurodivergent users in mind. It’s free on desktop, and mobile apps are available for a small fee. Bonus points that the creators are big on accessibility and ethical tech.

My personal favorite is Magic ToDo. You type in a big, scary task and it breaks it down into manageable steps – like a friendly productivity goblin holding your hand. But other tools include:

Formalizer: Rewrites your text to sound more passionate, professional, or technical.

Rewrites your text to sound more passionate, professional, or technical. Judge: Helps you gauge the tone of a message (great if you tend to overthink emails or struggle with Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD), which is common with ADHD.)

Helps you gauge the tone of a message (great if you tend to overthink emails or struggle with Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria (RSD), which is common with ADHD.) Professor: Gives you crash courses on topics.

Gives you crash courses on topics. Consultant: Breaks down the pros and cons of anything you type in

Breaks down the pros and cons of anything you type in Estimator: Gives realistic time estimates for tasks.

Gives realistic time estimates for tasks. Compiler: Turns a messy brain dump into an organized to-do list.

Turns a messy brain dump into an organized to-do list. Chef: Pop in ingredients and get a meal idea.

Each one is simple, clear, and actually helpful – no overwhelming features, just little nudges in the right direction.

For voice journalling and brain dumps: Otter.ai

(Image credit: Otter)

Otter.ai is well-known in the business world for transcribing meetings, but it's a seriously underrated gem for ADHD brains.

If you find journaling hard but love talking out your thoughts while walking, Otter AI can capture those rambly voice notes and turn them into readable text. It’s also great for:

Turning podcasts, lectures or YouTube videos into notes.

Capturing ideas quickly before they vanish.

Organizing thoughts without needing to write them down in the moment.

There are loads of transcription tools out there, but Otter.ai is one of the best for accuracy and usability.

For planning and routines: ChatGPT

(Image credit: Shutterstock / trickyaamir)

Yes, everyone knows about ChatGPT. But if you’re only using it to rewrite emails, you’re missing out. Because it can also help with:

Structuring daily routines and work blocks.

Creating realistic weekly plans.

Planning meals or packing lists.

Making ADHD-friendly checklists.

Breaking down big projects into steps.

Just tell it what you’re struggling with and ask it to act like an ADHD coach. It might not get it right the first time, but with a few prompts, it can get spookily helpful.

For staying organized: Notion

(Image credit: Notion)

Notion is a flexible digital workspace that you can completely customize to match your brain. Whether that means planning your week, tracking habits, or keeping a calm, central place for all your scattered notes and lists.

What makes it ADHD-friendly:

You can build your own dashboards to see only what matters today.

You can connect tasks, goals, and notes in one place (hello, less tab-switching).

It’s visual and structured, which helps with overwhelm.

It integrates with tools like Google Calendar

It can take a little while to set up, but once it’s working for you, it’s like giving your brain a second brain.

All of that isn’t technically AI – but Notion does have a built-in AI assistant that makes using the platform much easier. You can use it to search across all your notes and documents, generate tables and charts, draft text, automate repetitive tasks, and more.

A final word of caution (from experience)

AI tools can be incredibly helpful. But they can also get expensive fast. Especially if you’re trialing a bunch at once (I've been there). That’s why I always recommend testing tools before committing. If there’s a free trial, give it a go – but set a reminder to cancel it. Getting caught out with surprise charges is a very real (and expensive) risk for ADHDers.

It’s also worth checking in with yourself: what do you actually need help with right now? Sometimes we spend more time tinkering with new tools than doing the thing we needed help with in the first place. And it’s easy to fall for clever marketing that promises the perfect ADHD fix in one app.

So go slow. Be picky. And don’t be afraid to ditch anything that doesn’t work for your brain.