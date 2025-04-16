Grok gets seriously productive, writing code and text in new Grok Studio feature

xAi has launched a new feature called Grok Studio

xAI’s Grok has a new job as an assistant for people writing reports, software code, and other work-related tasks through its new Grok Studio feature. Elon Musk's AI company debuted Grok Studio on X, though it's built into the Grok web page and is available for those on the free tier as well as subscribers to the premium version of Grok.

Grok Studio lets you collaborate with AI to generate and edit code, text, reports, and interactive mini apps in a kind of side-by-side setup. You chat with Grok on the left side of the screen, and your shared project appears in a separate editing window on the right. Its pair programming with a virtual partner.

You can ask Grok to write Python, JavaScript, or C++ code, generate HTML snippets, or build out a simple report. Then you can see and edit what it creates, all within the same interface. Grok will help you revise and run code, swap out sentences, and even help design an app and its features.

Grok Studio is a lot like the Canvas feature for ChatGPT, the identically named Google Gemini tool, or the Artifacts feature within Anthropic's Claude AI. One element that stands out, though, is that Grok Studio links with Google Drive and can pull in your files directly from Drive, including documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. You can ask Grok to help clean up your quarterly report from Google Drive, and the AI can jump into action on the actual file instead of just offering advice you have to implement.

That feature brings Grok a step closer to becoming an actual productivity assistant, rather than a chatbot trying to moonlight as one. And it also saves users the trouble of constantly copying and pasting between tools.

Code ExecutionIf you ask Grok to generate code, you can quickly see how it runs in a "preview" tab. You can preview HTML snippets, run Python, C++, Javascript, Typescript and bash scripts.

Grok at work

Grok Studio doesn’t break wildly new ground, but it's obvious how xAI wants to widen its usage. There’s also something amusing about Grok, which was pitched as being uncensored and willing to be sarcastic and even mean to users, being tasked with writing business reports and soberly analyzing and visualizing data.

If you’ve used Grok before, you’ll know that it’s the kind of bot that might roast your formatting choices or insult you in the middle of a summary of text. I wouldn't think that tone would be welcome in Grok Studio, or else you'll have to do even more careful editing of its output than you normally would with AI-generated code.

Grok Studio being free does give it an edge, at least temporarily, over competitors that are still gated behind paywalls or limited access. And because it runs right in the browser, there’s no need to download anything or learn a new platform. Whether Grok Studio gets widely adopted remains to be seen, but as with memory and other areas of AI feature development, xAI is keen to make sure Grok doesn't get left out.