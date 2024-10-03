Google announces major AI improvements coming to Search - you can’t avoid artificial intelligence anymore

Google just announced huge AI updates for Search and Lens, catapulting everyone into an artificially intelligent future whether you like it or not.

Google Search will now be organized by AI, helping you get the results you want faster. The company announced the rollout will begin in the US starting with recipes and meal inspiration on mobile devices like the best iPhone.

Google also announced a new design for AI Overviews that brings links into the summary and make it easier for users to access the websites they are looking for. Not only will you now have links in AI Overviews, but Google is incorporating ads into AI search results and Lens. This means you’ll get recommendations of products related to your prompts, not just summaries and links to helpful webpages.

(Image credit: Google)

Lens’ major AI updates include a new Voice Search and Video Search, giving you even more ways to use Google’s eyes to do your online searching. Google says you’ll be able to upload videos directly to Lens and ask AI about moving objects.

Google’s example is a trip to the aquarium where you upload a video of the fish in a tank and ask, “Why are they swimming together?” Lens can then produce an AI overview with all the information you need.

Voice Search will act similarly, allowing you to converse with Lens in a way that's similar to ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode and Gemini Live. New ways to interact with Lens are not the only AI updates coming to the platform, however.

Google is adding a significant shopping update that will let you take pictures of products out in the wild and quickly get a new results page with key information on the product and which retailers you can buy it from. All of these updates to Google Lens are now available globally in the Google app for Android and iOS.

(Image credit: Google)

Circle to Search for everyone

(Image credit: Google)

Last but not least, Android fans have a new way to interact with Google Search with the arrival of Circle to Search on ‘more than 150 million Android devices.’ Not only will Circle to Search be accessible to more users, but Google has announced that Circle to Search can now identify songs in movies and other audio heard while browsing the web. Hear a song you like in a YouTube video, just simply circle the video and search to get the song title.

Google’s announcements today usher in a new era for Google Search and Lens, which emphasizes that users will just have to come to terms with the AI revolution. With better AI optimization in search results and new ways to search by using video or voice, it’s clear that Google sees AI as a pillar in the future of the company’s search engine.

AI has slowly been implemented into our regular search results and with constant optimizations, like the addition of links in today’s updates, it’s only a matter of time before you won’t have a choice but to use an artificially intelligent search engine.