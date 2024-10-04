Generative AI and ChatGPT are making their way to your Samsung TV

Good news if you own one of the best Samsung TVs and are eager to get even more generative AI into your life: Samsung has announced that a bunch of AI features, plus the ChatGPT bot, are heading to the company's televisions in the future.

This news comes out of the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) from SamMobile, and while details are a little thin on the ground at the moment – as you would expect from a developer conference – we do have some idea of what's coming.

At the show, Samsung emphasized an "AI for all" approach that involves getting AI just about everywhere. For TVs, that means more capabilities for the built-in Bixby assistant, in terms of searching for content and customizing on-board settings.

It sounds as though you'll be able to describe in more detail the sort of show or movie you're after, and Bixby will oblige. The smart AI-powered assistant is also getting more control over other smart-home devices too – as long as they're made by Samsung.

From phone to TV

Developers will get access to Samsung AI Cast first (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has also announced Samsung AI Cast, which makes it easier to get AI results from your Galaxy phone to your Samsung TV. Modern Samsung phones come packed with AI, and we can imagine generating text or images and then being able to quickly beam them across to a big screen.

We can also expect "an integration with ChatGPT" right from the Samsung TV home screen, as part of this Samsung AI Cast feature – so we're presuming that you'll be able to talk to ChatGPT on your phone and see the results on your TV.

Again, Samsung is a bit vague on the specifics – not least when these updates might start rolling out – but it gives you an idea of what's on the way in the next few months or so. You're certainly not going to be able to get away from AI anytime soon.

There was plenty of other news from SDC2024, including the announcement that One UI 7 – Samsung's take on Android 15 – would be making its way to users at the start of next year, most probably with the Samsung Galaxy S25. If you already own a Samsung phone, you might well be able to test the software before then.