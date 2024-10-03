Picture this – Gemini streamlines image sharing to AI assistant
One step sharing with your new best friend
Google has streamlined a key feature of its Gemini AI assistant on Android devices, speeding up image sharing and editing, as spotted by Android Authority. The latest Gemini update lets you send images directly from other apps to Gemini instead of the more cumbersome setup that was in place before.
Now, if you have a picture in, for instance, Google Photos, that you want Gemini to look at in conjunction with a text prompt, you can submit it directly via Android's built-in share sheet as you would to send a text with the image attached. That's much easier than starting in the Gemini app, tapping on the upload image button, locating the image you want, and attaching it. And if your image is in the cloud, you would also need to download it to your device. It might not be more than a minute or even less, but if you want Gemini to explain a photo or use one to inform a new AI-generated image, that extra time and friction might put you off the idea.
It's not a total revolution for Gemini, however. Submitting images to the AI is faster, but only images. You can't use the sharing button to send text or a link to Gemini. It also doesn't encompass the Gemini overlay, which lets you use Gemini without switching out of the app you're currently using. While the image gets sent to the AI app, you still actually need to switch to the app to use Gemini's features.
Gemini Speed
Though subtle, the update is part of Google's efforts to smooth the road for intuitive engagement with Gemini. If you often use Gemini for multimedia content, the update could save you time in the long run. Gemini will be able to analyze the image and provide insights, descriptions, or even text content based on what it "sees" more quickly than before. This makes the app more useful for users who need to switch between different types of media in their daily workflows.
Even if Gemini is only an occasional part of your mobile usage, a minute or less can affect whether you decide to skip using Gemini. That's anathema to Google's plans to embed Gemini throughout your mobile device experience and your life in general. It's also another way for users who already rely on Google's ecosystem, such as Photos or Drive, to thread Gemini into how they use those other services. Making Gemini more convenient is clearly a major goal for Google. As ChatGPT and other AI assistants keep upping their multimodal features, Gemini will need this kind of edge to stay ahead, or at least keep even, with its rivals.
