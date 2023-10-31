Apple finally killed the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Apple has killed off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, closing the chapter on one of Apple’s least attractive laptops in recent years. With it goes the Touch Bar, meaning Apple’s touch-sensitive strip is no longer available on any MacBook.

At the company’s Scary Fast event, Apple introduced its family of M3 chips inside new MacBook Pro and iMac computers. Normally, we would expect the entry-level M3 chip to find its way inside the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but that didn’t happen.

Instead, Apple brought this chip to the refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro, marking the first time this laptop has had anything but a Pro- or Max-branded chip since Apple silicon debuted in 2020.

That meant the 13-inch MacBook Pro was nowhere to be seen. Previously sold for $1,299, its replacement now starts at a pricier $1,599, although it comes with a vastly superior Liquid Retina XDR display, double the starting storage and longer battery life.

A clear-cut laptop lineup

(Image credit: Apple)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro had long been something of an anomaly in Apple’s laptop lineup. Despite its $1,299 price, it was outshone by the MacBook Air, which offered basically the same performance for $200 less. Its entry-level Apple Silicon chip was a solid performer, but did not fully justify the laptop’s “Pro” tag compared to Apple’s Pro and Max chips.

Now that it’s gone, Apple’s laptop range is decidedly less confusing. Instead of offering a 13-inch laptop that doesn’t fit within either the Air or Pro range, Apple now has a clear delineating marker between the two sides of its laptop collection.

Also gone with the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the Touch Bar, which now cannot be bought on any Apple product. Although it had plenty of potential, it never reached the heights Apple hoped for, with too few apps taking advantage of its capabilities to truly be a compelling feature.

In the end, it’s unlikely too many people will mourn the passing of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Previous buyers will be well served by the MacBook Air, while bona fide professional customers have a new 14-inch option to toy with. It was a long time coming, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro is finally no more.