5 big features that the Apple Vision Pro is strangely missing

So far, Apple’s Vision Pro headset has received a largely positive reception, with reviewers all over the internet praising its incredible immersion and top-notch build quality. But that doesn’t mean everything is perfect, and there are a few features that are strangely absent from Apple’s device.

Here, we’ve looked over five features that didn’t make the cut. Whether Apple brings them via a quick software update or we have to wait for a later version of the headset, we’re hoping we aren’t without them for long.

1. Support for Bluetooth mice

(Image credit: Future)

One of the key features of the Vision Pro is how you can control everything with your eyes and fingers, from opening apps to playing Fruit Ninja. That’s a key advantage it has over rival headsets, but there are times when you’ll want to sit down and use a mouse and keyboard.

Well, right now you’re pretty limited in that regard. Sure, Apple’s own Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard work just fine. But try connecting a third-party mouse and you’ll likely run into an error saying it simply isn’t compatible (external keyboards should work, though).

We’re hoping this is something Apple patches out with a software update, but for now it seriously limits your input options.

2. Find My location tracking

(Image credit: Apple)

With a starting price of $3,499, the Vision Pro isn’t cheap, so the last thing you want to do is lose it. Yet if you do, you might be out of luck, since Find My location tracking isn’t yet compatible with Apple’s headset.

As Apple's support page states, you do get Activation Lock, which means a thief can't set up your headset unless they have your Apple ID and password. But what you can't do, like other Find My-compatible Apple products, is track your Vision Pro's location.

That’s a strange state of affairs since Find My is also made by Apple. Considering how much you’ll spend on a Vision Pro, you would imagine Find My compatibility would be a priority for Apple. This is another thing we hope will be fixed with a software update, but for now, you’ll need to be extra careful where you leave your pricey headset.

3. Support for multiple monitors

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s promotional videos promised the Vision Pro would bring about a productivity revolution, allowing you to set up multiple virtual monitors all around you for maximum workflow optimization. That can be done, but it turns out there is a serious catch to be aware of.

Yes, you can set up a plethora of apps all around your field of view. But if you specifically want to extend your Mac and beam up a multiple monitor setup in virtual space, you’re going to be disappointed. That’s because your MacBook will only work with one virtual display, while desktop Macs don’t seem to support Vision Pro screens at all.

The former issue isn’t really Apple’s fault – wireless connections simply don’t have the bandwidth to pipe multiple streams of 4K footage into your virtual environment – but there’s no hint yet why you can’t hook up your iMac or Mac mini. Here’s hoping that’s changed soon.

4. Third-party batteries

(Image credit: Apple)

The Vision Pro’s standalone battery has got tongues wagging – it looks a little odd, after all, and Apple has been at pains to tactfully hide it in press images. There have been hopes that you’ll be able to swap it out with a third-party alternative to get more than just a couple of hours out of it, but those hopes were recently dashed, meaning you’re stuck with what Apple gives you.

That’s because a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that while you can detach the battery from its cable, the battery’s cable uses a new, proprietary connector that looks like a fattened-up version of Lightning. In other words, it’s unlikely any third-party batteries will work with this cable unless Apple licenses the tech.

What’s more, even if you’ve got two Apple-made batteries, you can’t simply hot-swap them and pick up where you left off. As soon as you remove the battery, the Vision Pro shuts down because it has no built-in reserve battery. That means you won’t be able to have long, uninterrupted sessions with the headset without being plugged into the mains – although with its hefty weight, perhaps you won’t want to do that anyway.

5. YouTube, Netflix and Spotify apps

(Image credit: Apple)

Before the Vision Pro launched, there were worrying reports that it seriously lacked third-party apps specifically designed for the headset. Those fears were allayed when Apple announced there were actually over 600 bespoke apps available for the Vision Pro, but there have still been some notable omissions, among them YouTube, Netflix and Spotify.

At least one developer has plugged the YouTube-shaped gap, and it looks like some apps are being cautious given the uncertainties over the size of the Vision Pro’s target audience. If the headset sells well, these missing apps could find their way onto Apple’s new platform. But for now, they’re notably missing from the Vision Pro’s App Store.