Sony teases new full-frame camera unveil next week – here’s what it could be

News
By published

Video is the focus, virtually everything else is cryptic

A Sony camera&#039;s sensor, low key lighting, dark background
(Image credit: Sony)
  • 'Go small, shoot big' tagline suggests compact-size, large sensor model
  • Two reveals in the teaser point to a video-focused E-mount camera
  • It'll be unveiled at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT on March 26

Sony has posted a cryptic teaser for an upcoming product with the tagline 'Go small, shoot big'. Two reveals in the short video give us quick glimpses that we can learn some info from (see below), but the clearest message of all is the date when all will be revealed.

The new camera will be unveiled on March 26 at 3am AEST / 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT. That's not too long to wait then, but what can we learn in the meantime?

First, the post comes in the build-up to the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) show in Las Vegas, and it was shared on the Sony's Pro Filmmaking Instagram and on its Youtube channel. So it's a surefire bet the camera will be video-focused, and most likely high-end.

A post shared by Sony | Professional Filmmaking (@sonyprofilmmaking)

A photo posted by on

One of the two images of the mystery camera shows us that it will be a full-frame E-mount camera – the sensor in the image looks too big to be the smaller Super 35 (APS-C) format.

It's also a 'regular' E-mount, rather than the locking type used in industry cine cameras such as the Burano and Venice, so we're thinking the camera could be something smaller, as suggested by the tagline.

The other image is less clear (see below). It could be some kind of cable protection – the sort of feature that pro filmmakers like to see. That's all we've got to go on for now, so what could the upcoming camera be?

A teaser of an upcoming Sony camera, low key lighting, dark background

(Image credit: Sony)

The likely candidates

Sony has kept this product firmly under wraps – there's been virtually no info from the usual leakers such as Sony Alpha Rumors. If we were to hedge a bet, however, a new FX series video-first camera is the most likely candidate.

It's unlikely to be a Sony FX30 successor – like we said, the sensor looks too big for this camera to be Super 35. That leaves a second-gen model for one of the FX3, FX6 or FX9 full-frame cameras.

We recently wrote about the upgrades we'd like to see in a potential FX3 II. The FX3 is a firm favorite with indie filmmakers, and it's rumored that Sony favors developing its FX series instead of the A7S series of mirrorless cameras – the latter's design is photo-centric despite its powerful video features.

That second image in the teaser has thrown us though – it looks like a feature that's found in a physically larger camera than the FX3, so an FX6 / FX9 successor could be what Sony unveils next week.

Another scenario is a completely new camera, unrelated to existing models. Whatever the new camera turns out to be, we don't have long to find out with March 26 just around the corner.

Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He's also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

