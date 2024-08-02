If I had £1,000, this is the camera I'd buy: the Sony Alpha A7 III is at a record-low price

It may be a little older now, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better camera for £1,000 than the Sony Alpha A7 III - a flagship full-frame camera that's just been discounted to £999 (was £1,450) at Amazon.

This is the lowest price so far for the body-only listing, and it's an outstanding deal for a camera that will still hold up great in 2024.

Originally released in 2018, the Sony Alpha A7 III still has competitive specs for both video and stills, including a 693-point autofocus system, uncropped 4K video, and 5-axis image stabilization. It's a really usable camera capable of producing professional-grade results as long as you don't mind missing a few of the latest bells and whistles from subsequent iterations.

Sony Alpha A7 III at record-low price

Sony Alpha A7 III (body only): was £1,450 now £999 at Amazon

This mirrorless powerhouse has the sort of specs you would expect from any modern-day camera. Its 693-point AF system, 5-axis image stabilization, and uncropped 4K video will enable you to take amazing photos and videos. With almost £500 off, Amazon's current discount brings this stunning flagship down to its lowest-ever price for the body-only listing.

An older camera that's still hard to beat

(Image credit: Future)

Our Sony Alpha A7 III review awarded this model five stars out of five when it originally came out in 2018, and we still stand by that score. Sure, subsequent models have pipped it on our best mirrorless cameras list, but the Mark 3 is still a superb budget option. Just a few years ago, you'd need to go second-hand or opt for a lesser model to get a full-frame camera at this price, but today's deal at Amazon lets you buy into the superb Sony E-Mount system for a reasonable sum today.

Speaking of which, one of the major strengths of the Sony Alpha A7 III - or any Sony camera, for that matter - is that you've got plenty of excellent lenses to consider in the E-Mount ecosystem. This particular deal on the A7 III body can be paired up with some super-cheap lenses from MPB for an affordable full-frame setup, for example. Buying second-hand, you can easily get a versatile zoom and a secondary prime lens for well under £500.

