Fujifilm's cheapest 100MP medium format camera could get a sequel soon

Industry-leading photo quality in 2024's best professional cameras (sub $10,000) comes courtesy of the 100MP medium format sensor used in pricey cameras like the Fujifilm GFX100 II and Hasselblad X2D 100C. Now, in a rumor published by Fuji Rumors, we could well be getting a low-cost alternative to bag that jaw-dropping detail: a potential Fujifilm GFX100S II.

If a second-generation model materializes it will replace the outgoing GFX100S as Fujifilm's cheapest 100MP medium format camera (which by the way, is on an extended sale, see deals below), sitting under its flagship GFX100 II (see below). At this stage, the rumor merely points to a possible launch date around May 20, give or take a few days, and there are no potential product specs listed yet.

Our GFX100 II review gave a 5-star rating to Fujifilm's flagship $7,499 / £6,999 camera, and it will be interesting to see what distinguishes the potential Fujifilm GFX100S II. Clearly, price is going to be key. The GFX100S originally retailed for $5,999 / £5,499 (although it is one sale now), but Fujifilm will need to be extra aggressive with its pricing on a new entry-level model – I'd be hoping for closer to $4,999 / £4,499.

Get the best prices on the Fujifilm GFX100S – body only for $4,399 at Adorama and B&H Photo Video in the US, down from $5,999.

In the UK the GFX100S is reduced from £5,499 to £3,499 at WEX and Jessops – a whopping saving of £2,000.

The flagship GFX100 II would sit above a potential GFX100S II (Image credit: Future)

A price drop for a newer model is clearly wishful thinking, and we're more likely looking at a similar launch price of around $5,999 / £5,499. If that's the case, I'm interested in who would go for a new GFX100S II over the flagship GFX100 II – that price gap doesn't feel so huge at this level. It'll clearly be stripped-back, most likely sacrificing some video-centered features, and be a more photography-focused model.

Design-wise a GFX100S II will also differ from the standout GFX100 II, more likely in the same mold as the GFX100S, but Fujifilm fans commenting on the rumor are calling for a more radical redesign that piggybacks the popularity of the X100 series that includes the wildly popular X100 VI, donning a retro-look instead that includes exposure dials.

We can be quietly confident that a new model will pack some of the current generation tech from the GFX100 II that outperforms the GFX100S, including the latest processor, quicker burst shooting, and better autofocus (but not a stacked sensor), while being a slightly smaller package with a fixed EVF (the GFX100 II has a removable EVF).

But this is all speculation. We'll be keeping a close eye for more details if and when they emerge.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors