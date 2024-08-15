Massive DJI Neo leak reveals everything we didn't know about its lightest-ever drone

Multiple posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) have collectively revealed almost everything about the DJI Neo.

Notable leakers Quadro_News, MysteryLupin, and Jasper Ellens, have shared not only spec sheets but also product images of the device and its many accessories. The DJI Neo is a tiny, ultra-portable machine measuring just 130 x 157 x 48.5 mm and weighing a measly 135 grams, according to the leak.

To put that into perspective, the iPhone 15 clocks in at 171 grams. So, you have a drone that could potentially be lighter than a smartphone. However, because it’s so small, it doesn’t boast the most impressive specifications.

DJI Neo pic.twitter.com/bl52kp0g4sAugust 13, 2024

DJI has rated their upcoming model to have a maximum flight time of about 18 minutes or 17 minutes if the propeller guards are on. Images within the leak show you can compensate for the short flight time via spare 1435mAh batteries, though.

The company states that each power supply “allows the drone to perform at least 20 palm takeoffs and landings.” Moreover, you can purchase a Two-Way Charging Hub to charge those batteries.

The leaked spec sheets do warn that “results may vary depending on environment, actual use, and firmware version.” 18 minutes is just an approximation based on internal tests.

Camera specs

On the front of the drone will reportedly be a 1/2-inch camera housing a 12MP lens with a field of view of 117.6 degrees. It should be able to shoot videos up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS, but you can also record at 60 FPS, just at a lower image quality of a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The storage space is set at 22 GB max, and there is no apparent way to upgrade it, so users who plan on shooting high-definition videos will need to be mindful of how much they record. Otherwise, they’ll quickly use up all available space.

Additionally, the specs sheet reveals seven individual flight modes, all of which are present on currently available drones.

Now this #Neo battery (1435mAh) design really reminds me of the #DJISPARK. You click them under the drone and easily swap them to continue flying. Looks like you have to remove the battery to access the micro-sd slot, because I can't find any. pic.twitter.com/YLDz4bbOgHAugust 13, 2024

First, you have Normal, Cinema, Sports, and Manual. Just to give you an idea of what they do, Cinema Mode ensures the aircraft stays stable as it shoots video while Sports Mode makes it “more responsive to control stick movements.”

The sheet also mentions three QuickShot functions, such as Rocket, which allows the drone to quickly ascend as the camera points down.

Other notable features include a maximum flight distance of seven kilometers, an internal GPS, and support for a first-person mode. To utilize the drone's FPV function, you will need a couple of accessories like the DJI Goggles 3 and the DJI RC-N3 remote control.

Availability

That’s pretty much all of the pertinent information we could gather from the leak. The photographs show off the drone from a variety of angles, so if you’re interested, they're still available online at the time of this writing. Prices for the DJI Neo are unknown however extra propeller guards are said to cost $15 each.

Jasper Ellens claims the drone will come out on August 20. Apparently, a bunch of YouTubers already have the device and are currently reviewing it. So we likely won’t have to wait long to learn more.

While you wait, check out TechRadar's list of the best DJI drones for 2024.