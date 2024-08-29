DJI Neo leak reveals just how temptingly affordable the tiny drone might be

The DJI Neo is rumored to be like a baby Avata 2, above

In an unboxing video by Italian YouTuber enontheroad, the hardware of DJI's rumored drone for beginners, the DJI Neo, has seemingly been revealed, along with claims about what the product's list price and release date will be.

In the video, it appears that the FPV-style 'baby' Avata 2 drone is already available in some markets, despite not officially being unveiled – enontheroad was able to pick up a retail unit in Malaysia, along with the recently announced HoverAir X1 Pro.

enontheroad was not able to fly the drone in the video, which is no surprise given the product isn't official yet. But it did reveal the Neo's FPV-style design in the apparent unboxing, as well as the pricing and release date that it claims it was told by DJI representatives (see the video, in Italian, below).

HO COMPRATO IN ANTEPRIMA IL DJI NEO! ECCO IL SELFIE DRONE CHE DISTRUGGE LA CONCORRENZA HOVER X1 PRO - YouTube Watch On

According to enontheroad, the DJI Neo will start at just €199 in the Eurozone (that's about $220 / £167 / AU$325). We've already seen rumors that a DJI Neo Fly More Combo kit, which typically includes extra batteries, a charging hub, and an improved controller, will cost close to double that fee, at around $350 / £295 / AU$550. enontheroad claims it was told that the Fly More Combo will be around €350.

Joining the rumor mill, regular DJI leaker @Quadro_News shared on X (formerly Twitter) what looks like DJI's official teaser for the Neo (see below), which shows the product announcement will be on September 5 at GMT+8 (that's 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK time).

However, the three-second video reveals the product name as Neo, which would be an unusual move by DJI for a teaser video, so we can't be sure yet if the teaser is the real deal.

👉That's it. A teaser of the DJI Neo! Thank you, DJI.#dji #djineo pic.twitter.com/r9Gr3KoEGWAugust 29, 2024

If the rumored pricing of the rumored DJI Neo turns out to be accurate, then it could be an absolute steal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There have been plenty of other Neo rumors that suggest it could be one of the best drones for beginners, from it being DJI's smallest ever drone (notwithstanding DJI's Ryze Tello) at around half the weight of the Mini 4K, to it being ready to go out of the box, equipped with AI-subject tracking and DJI's QuickShots flight moves.

If the rumors are true, it won't be long until the Neo is taking off from the palm of our hands.