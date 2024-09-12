Canon unveils a much lighter and smaller f/2.8 zoom lens for its full-frame mirrorless cameras

Canon has announced a new multi-purpose standard zoom lens for its full-frame mirrorless cameras, the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM.

At just 17.3oz / 490g, the 28-70mm F2.8 looks like a perfect fit with Canon's enthusiast-level cameras like the EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II. And with its constant f/2.8 aperture across the entire zoom range it's a compelling upgrade from Canon's kit lens for such cameras, the RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM, with the added benefit of a slightly longer reach.

The new standard zoom costs £1,249.99 (bear with us while we source US and Australia pricing), which is most of the way to the on-sale price of an EOS R8. Not cheap, but also not the priciest lens on offer from Canon for its mirrorless cameras.

(Image credit: Canon)

Is this Canon's most compelling standard zoom lens yet?

Canon has other standard zoom lenses in its RF range already, but the RF 28-70mm F2.8 appears to strike a lovely balance between portability, a constant wide aperture and decent value.

The significantly cheaper 24-105mm F4-7.1 is another one of Canon's kit lenses. It's even lighter and has a longer reach, but doesn't offer the constant f/2.8 aperture of this new lens and is a step-down optically.

Then there's Canon's professional L-series lenses that are an altogether different proposition, all of which are considerably larger, heavier and most of which are much pricier.

Other L-series options, recognized by a signature red ring that Canon's other standard lenses lack, include the RF 24-105mm F4L IS USM – arguably the closest alternative to the RF 28-70mm F2.8, with more reach but a smaller f/4 constant aperture, and it's 50% heavier.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Canon's RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM and the gargantuan Canon RF 28-70mm F2L USM are in another league price and features-wise to the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS SM, being designed for professionals who want the best performance and are willing to pay for it (and lug it around).

Still, the RF 28-70mm F2.8 boasts 5.5 stops of optical image stabilization, plus it's weather resistant, so it's hardly inferior. There's also a neat customizable focus/control ring, which changes its function depending on which focusing mode you have selected.

This new lens is clearly positioned as a step-up for enthusiasts who want an all-purpose zoom without being lugged down, and is a worthy addition to Canon's range of full-frame lenses. It could be the only upgrade lens you ever need.