You don't have much time left to get a FREE Nintendo Switch with EE phone deals

We are now at the point where Black Friday proper is just one week away so all the big phone providers are throwing out their best deals. But in all that chaos make sure you don't miss EE's phone contracts with a FREE Nintendo Switch. Did that catch your attention? Of course it did - it's a free Switch, for crying out loud! But this deal is ending next Monday, so now is the time to grab it before time runs out.

So how does this deal work? EE is offering the Nintendo Switch with select phone contracts starting from £33 a month up until November 19. You would probably guess your handset options are some ancient brick mobiles that simply take up space in the back corner of the EE warehouse. Well you'd be wrong, because Huawei's flagship the P20 Pro and the all new Nokia 7.1 are both on the list.

Head straight to EE to claim this FREE NINTENDO SWITCH special offer

Huawei has several of its latest handsets included in the promotion, all of which come with the Switch, are free upfront and get you 10GB of data a month to play with. The deal that has most captivated us though is the P20 Pro for £53 a month. This phone has been hugely popular since it's release and is well worth getting your hands on. And hey, you might as well get a free Switch while you're at it!

If Huawei isn't for you or you want a phone that's even newer but you're not quite happy with the price tag then the Nokia 7.1 could be a better choice. EE is also offering the Switch with this phone for £43 a month and zero upfront cost and 10GB of data

We have a summary of all of the included handsets below:

These free Nintendo Switch offers in full:

Huawei P20 with 10GB of data for £48 a month Almost identical to the P20 Pro but a little smaller and with a slightly downgraded camera. But you'd save yourself a few quid over the year. Deal must end on 19 November

Huawei Mate 20 Lite with 10GB of data for £43 a month If you like the sound of the P20 or P20 Pro but want to pay a bit less then the Mate 20 Lite is a condensed version of the P20. Deal must end on 19 November

Huawei P20 Lite with 10GB of data for £38 a month This is the cheapest deal if you want to get both a Huawei device and a Nintendo Switch but still a very good phone. Deal must end on 19 November

Nokia 3.1 with 10GB of data for £33 a month This is the cheapest phone on this list but it is by no means a bad phone. Getting decent specs for a cheap price. Deal must end on 19 November

Why should I get my next phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that it frequently has some of the best phone deals out there on almost every new phone.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.