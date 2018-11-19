You can now get a 4K Fire TV Stick for just $35 at Amazon

There's no better time to purchase a streaming device than during Black Friday. Amazon has slashed the prices of their most popular streaming media players that include the 4K Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick.



The most notable streaming device deal is the newly released 4K Fire TV Stick. This top-rated Amazon device is on sale for $34.99. That's $15 off and the first time we've ever seen the 4K streaming media stick on sale.

These popular streaming devices just went on sale yesterday and will be discounted through Black Friday. Below are the device deals you can purchase now and other stand out Amazon Black Friday deals.

Amazon Black Friday Streaming Device Deals: Live

Roku Streaming Stick $49.99 $29 at Amazon

The Roku is an excellent alternative to the Fire TV Stick. The popular Roku Stick is 42% off and the lowest price we've seen for this streaming device.View Deal

Other Amazon Deals: Live

Microsoft Surface Go $399 $349 at Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Go is on sale for $349. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen for this tablet. This device-only deal includes 4GB of RAM, all-day battery life and only weighs 1.15 lbs. View Deal