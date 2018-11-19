You can now get a 4K Fire TV Stick for just $35 at Amazon

There's no better time to purchase a streaming device than during Black Friday. Amazon has slashed the prices of their most popular streaming media players that include the 4K Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick.
The most notable streaming device deal is the newly released 4K Fire TV Stick. This top-rated Amazon device is on sale for $34.99. That's $15 off and the first time we've ever seen the 4K streaming media stick on sale.
Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
The 4K HDR stick allows you to enjoy a 4K Ultra HD streaming experience that's powered by Alexa. The streaming media player is on sale for $34.99. View Deal
These popular streaming devices just went on sale yesterday and will be discounted through Black Friday. Below are the device deals you can purchase now and other stand out Amazon Black Friday deals.
Amazon Black Friday Streaming Device Deals: Live
Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote
$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
Right now you can get the Fire TV Stick for $15 off. This best-selling HD streaming device uses the Alexa Voice Remote to stream thousands of channels, movies, and apps.View Deal
Roku Streaming Stick
$49.99 $29 at Amazon
The Roku is an excellent alternative to the Fire TV Stick. The popular Roku Stick is 42% off and the lowest price we've seen for this streaming device.View Deal
Fire TV Cube 4K UHD/HDR
$119.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering the Fire TV Cube for 50% off. That's $60 off the original price, and the first time we've seen this hands-free streaming media player on sale.View Deal
Other Amazon Deals: Live
Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
$1398 $998 at Amazon
Sony's 65-inch 4K Smart TV is on sale at Amazon today for $998. That's $400 off the original price and the best price we've seen for this TV.View Deal
Echo Sub with two Echos (second-gen) Devices
$329.97 $249.97 at Amazon
This smart speaker bundle includes two Echo (2nd Gen) devices and one Echo Sub for a room-filling, wireless 2.1 stereo system. This Amazon device bundle is on sale for $249.97. View Deal
Microsoft Surface Go
$399 $349 at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Go is on sale for $349. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen for this tablet. This device-only deal includes 4GB of RAM, all-day battery life and only weighs 1.15 lbs. View Deal
Wemo Mini Smart Plug
$34.99 $18.70 at Amazon
Amazon is offering the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for just $18.70. That's $16 off the original price and the lowest price we've ever seen this item listed for.View Deal